NLC Accuses Uzodimma Of Assassination Attempt On Ajaero

…asks IGP to stop further abuse of NPF by removing state commissioner

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has accused the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, of going after the life of its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

According to Congress, the governor had launched an attack on President Ajaero’s community, Azalla Owalla in Emekuku, Owerri, Imo State, with the intention to assassinate Ajaero whom he thought was in the community recuperating from the injuries inflicted on him in Owerri by thugs and some policemen a few days back at a protest rally against the inhumane treatment meted out at workers in the state.

The statement which was signed by NLC’s Head Media and Information, Comrade Benson Upah on Sunday in Abuja, called on President Bola Tinubu to hold Governor Uzodimma accountable for the bloodshed and delay no further in calling him to order.

The statement partly reads: “In a shocking turn of events, on the morning of November 4th, 2023, Governor Hope Uzodimma, once again demonstrated his utter disregard for human rights and democratic principles by invading and attacking the community of Azalla Owalla in Emekuku, Owerri, Imo State Comrade Joe Ajaero.the hometown of NLC President, It is evident that the Governor’s sinister objective is the assassination of the President of the Congress, a motive laid bare by this latest act of aggression on the community.

“This invasion was carried out under the misguided belief that Comrade Ajaero was still present, recovering from injuries inflicted by the police and hired thugs. The use of excessive force against citizens who hold differing opinions or dare to question the Governor’s governance style, particularly in relation to the inhumane treatment of workers in Imo State, is an affront to democracy.

“The current situation in Imo State is nothing short of a descent into fascism, where terror takes precedence over reason, and dialogue is pushed to the sidelines.”

“The President of the Federal Republic and all patriotic citizens of Nigeria must not remain silent in the face of this bloodshed. It is imperative that the Governor be held accountable.

“We believe that the President holds the means to rein in the excesses of the Governor, and these measures must be swiftly employed to safeguard lives and properties in the state.

“The people of Azalla Owalla are entitled to their peace, and the continued occupation of their community by the Police and Uzodimma’s thugs, in the wake of the assault on their fellow citizen, constitutes an ongoing insult.

“The occupying forces must immedi ately vacate the territory, granting the people the freedom to engage in their socioeconomic activities without the looming specter of terror.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma should be under no illusion Nigerian workers remain steadfast in their commitment to protect the rights of Imo State workers, undeterred by the current wave of violence he has chosen to pursue. We draw strength from the events of November 1st, which will guide our future interactions with the Governor.

“The workers of Imo State will prevail, and Hope’s attempts to thwart our cause through intimidation and violence will be in vain.”

NLC also called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to stop further abuse of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), by removing the Imo state commissioner of police whom was described to have become a puppet used to inflict terror on people of the state and those perceived as enemies, to order.

“We urgently call on the Inspector General of Police to rein in the Imo State Police Commissioner, preventing further abuse and desecration of the nation’s Police force.

“The Commissioner has become a tool of oppression in the hands of the fascist Governor, perpetrating intimidation and harassment on the people of Imo State. Immediate removal is essential to prevent an impending crisis.”