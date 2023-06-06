NLC Accuses National Industrial Court Of Favouring FG At Detriment Of Workers

Following its suspended strike action as a result of ongoing negotiations and with respect to a court order against its planned nationwide protest, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the National Industrial Court (NIC) of favouring the Federal Government not minding its implication on the masses and workers.

This was contained in a communique signed by its President and General Secretary, Comrade Joe Ajaero and Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja respectively at the end of an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the Labour union, there was a need to show the government it was important to comply with laid down laws and court rulings and as such, mobilisation of members for the strike has been placed on hold pending the outcome of its ongoing negotiations with government.

He said: The NEC-in-session resolved to demonstrate to the federal government the need to comply with the Laws of the land especially as it concerns obedience to the rulings of the Courts and their brazen disregard to the 2023 Appropriation Act

“to therefore support and accept the decision of the leadership of Congress to suspend the proposed strike action in compliance with the flawed rulings of the NIC and also allow negotiations to flow freely and enable final agreement during or after the 19th June 2023 negotiation round with the federal government

“to however register in strongest terms its disgust and disapproval with the ruling of the National Industrial Court (NIC) for its continuous weaponization of the instrument of Exparte injunction in favour of Government against the interests of Nigerian workers in defiance of the position of the Supreme Court on the use of this instrument.

“All Affiliates and State Councils of Congress are hereby directed to suspend further action and mobilization until the outcome of the final negotiations.

“To commend all Affiliates and State Councils on their robust mobilization towards a successful nationwide strike action and to also remain vigilant in case there is a need to continue.”