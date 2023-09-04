NLC Absent As FG, TUC Set 2-Week Deadline On Wage Allocation

…TUC rules out plans to join strike action

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Monday, failed to show up for a meeting convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, to avert labours planned two days warning strike scheduled for Today (Tuesday) and Wednesday.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC had resolved to cripple activities nationwide to protest the harsh living conditions in the country occasioned by the removal of subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The meeting which was scheduled to commence by 3 p.m., started by 5:32 p.m. with only the leadership of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has asked for two weeks to address the issues of wage awards, tax exemptions, and allowances to public sector workers as put forward by the Trade Union Congress, to cushion the pains and anguish Nigerians and workers were going through as a result of subsidy removal.

The government also agreed to iron out the modalities of accessing the intervention fund that was recently announced as palliative to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises.

President of TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo while putting forward the TUC’s demands during the meeting which lasted for just 30 minutes, noted that only federal workers were yet to benefit from the palliatives rolled out by the government.

He said: “In the palliatives that were rolled out we have not seen anything put in place for federal workers. We need a wage award. The palliatives rolled out by the government are not far-reaching. We believe that the government can do much more.”

Some of the issues requiring urgent attention included:implementation of palliatives; wage awards; tax exemptions and allowances to public sector workers; modalities for N70bn SMEs; RTEAN crisis among others.

Lalong said: “We are going to address those issues within the period of two weeks and come back for further discussion. Some of the issues we discussed are those that are very urgent. There are some that will require a long span of time. This was the basis of our discussion.

“We agreed that there should be no strike within the two weeks while we are doing our deliberations and working towards realising some of these objectives.”

Before the meeting went into a closed-door session, Osifo said the TUC leadership would continue to engage with the federal government to ensure that its demands are addressed.

Meanwhile, the TUC has ruled out any plans to join the two-day warning strike declared by the NLC. This was contained in a communique released by the TUC at the end of its National Executive Council meeting on Sunday.

While commending some of the steps taken by the government to cushion the effects of subsidy removal on workers, TUC urged the government to increase the amount provided for palliatives as the N5 billion given to each state was “grossly inadequate.”

The communique which was jointly signed by TUC President, Osifo and General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, reads: “That the Federal Government must intensify discussions with the Labour unions on palliatives and alternatives as earlier promised.

“To increase the amount provided for palliatives as N5 billion given to each state is grossly inadequate.

“That federal government should deploy a high-powered monitoring team to ensure that the palliatives get to the right people.

“President Tinubu should within the next one week make a categorical statement on Wage Award, tax exemptions, and allowances to public sector workers, to cushion the pains and anguish they are going through.

“The modalities of accessing the intervention fund that was recently announced as palliatives to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises should be spelled out and implemented immediately.

“That a national monitoring team is set up that will monitor the distribution of Palliatives across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. The Adhoc committee whose aim is to ensure verifiable and judicious utilization of the palliative will work with the various state councils to ensure that palliatives get to the poorest of the poor and are not used for political patronage. These committees that will be headed by a NAC member will be stratified along the six geopolitical zones for effectiveness and efficiency.

“That palliatives in themselves do not solve the long-term challenges or hardship faced by the people, such long-lasting programmes and initiatives should be evolved that will properly address the sufferings of the people in the long term.

“That as of today, the need to embark on a nationwide strike hasn’t arisen hence the leadership of Congress should intensify the conversation with the government so that all grey areas identified could be ironed out within the time frame given beyond which we cannot guarantee industrial harmony.

“We therefore urge the Government to do the needful to avoid a situation where the TUC, its affiliates, and allies would be compelled to confront the government.”

The TUC also gave the Lagos State Government a two-week ultimatum to obey the court order, and dispense with the impasse with the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) or face a total shutdown effective midnight of 18 September 2023.

The communique added: “That the LASG is given a two-week ultimatum within which it should obey the court order, and dispense with the impasse with RTEAN, or face a total shutdown effective midnight of 18 September 2023. All affiliates of TUC and the Lagos State Council of Congress are directed to commence full mobilization, for the total shutdown in Lagos.

Earlier, Lalong appealed to the leadership of NLC to suspend its planned two-day warning strike slated to commence tomorrow and promised to attend to the contending issues raised by the NLC holistically if given some time to settle into office.

He noted that although the ministry was yet to get a notification of the planned strike as required by law from the NLC, the ministry would be having a meeting with the labor leaders by 3 p.m. today (Monday) with the hope of apprehending the planned strike.

While expressing worry that the planned action would reverse the gains already made, the minister who promised never to take labor and Nigerian workers for granted, maintained that the federal government had already initiated some actions to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal and was willing to find solutions to the challenges confronting Nigerians as a result of its policies.

He said: “It has become pertinent to appeal to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend its intended two-day warning strike, as such action would be detrimental to the gains already being recorded on our course to securing a greater future for Nigerian workers and citizens at large.

“Furthermore, I would request that the Comrade Leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress gives this government some time to settle and address the issues on the ground holistically.

“It should be realised that the cabinet of this administration was only recently sworn in by Mr. President and all cabinet members have hit the ground running by receiving briefings from their MDAs. Therefore, the issues raised by the leadership of the NLC are some issues that I and the Hon. Minister of State for Labour and Employment are being briefed upon. In the next few weeks, we intend to address them holistically.

“Consequently, I use this opportunity to reassure Nigerian workers that this government would never take them for granted nor fail to appreciate their support and understanding. We shall continue to pursue policies aimed at massive employment generation in all sectors of the economy as well as look into immediate challenges that have emerged from the policies of government. We cannot do this in an atmosphere devoid of industrial peace.”

The NLC on Friday declared its intention to proceed on a two-day warning strike in preparation for a total shutdown of the economy scheduled to commence in 21 days.

The NLC announced its decision to go on the two-day warning strike at the end of its National Executive Council meeting of the NLC, which was held in the early hours of Friday, September 1, 2023.