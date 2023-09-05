NLC absent as FG, TUC set 2-week deadline on wage allocation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), yesterday failed to show up for a meeting convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, to avert labour’s planned two days warning strike scheduled for today and tomorrow.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC had resolved to cripple activities nationwide to protest the harsh living conditions in the country occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The meeting, which was scheduled to commence by 3pm, started by 5:32pm with only the leadership of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has asked for two weeks to address the issues of wage award, tax exemptions and allowances to public sector workers as put forward by the TUC, to cushion the pains and anguish Nigerians and workers were going through as a result of subsidy removal.

The government also agreed to iron out the modalities of accessing the intervention fund that was recently announced as palliatives to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

President of TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo, while putting forward the TUC’s demands during the meeting which lasted for just 30 minutes, noted that only federal workers were yet to benefit from the palliatives rolled out by the government.

He said: “In the palliatives that were rolled out we have not seen anything put in place for federal workers. We need a wage award. The palliatives rolled out by the government are not far – reaching. We believe that the government can do much more.”

Speaking, the minister said: “We are going to address those issues within the period of two weeks and come back for further discussion. Some of the issues we discussed are those that are very urgent. There are some that will require a long span of time. This was the basis of our discussion.

“We agreed that there should be no strike within the two week period while we are doing our deliberations and working towards realising some of these objectives.”

Before the meeting went into a closed-door session, Osifo said the TUC leadership would continue to engage with the Federal Government to ensure that its demands are addressed.

Meanwhile, the TUC has ruled out any plans to join the two-day warning strike declared by the NLC. This was contained in a communiqué released by the TUC at the end of its National Executive Council meeting on Sunday.

While commending some of the steps taken by the government to cushion the effects of subsidy removal on workers, the TUC urged the government to increase the amount provided for palliatives as the N5 billion given to each state was “grossly inadequate.”

The communiqué, which was jointly signed by the TUC President, Osifo and General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, partly reads: “That the Federal Government must intensify discussions with the Labour unions on palliatives and alternatives as earlier promised.

“To increase the amount provided for palliatives as N5 billion given to each state is grossly inadequate.

“That federal government should deploy a high powered monitoring team to ensure that the palliatives get to the right people.”

The TUC also gave the Lagos State Government a two-week ultimatum to obey the court order, and dispense with the impasse with the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) or face a total shutdown effective 12 midnight of September 18, 2023.

Earlier, Lalong appealed to the leadership of NLC to suspend its planned two day warning strike slated to commence tomorrow, and promised to attend to the contending issues raised by the NLC and holistically if given some time to settle into office.

The NLC on Friday declared its intention to proceed on a two – day warning strike in preparation for a total shutdown of the economy scheduled to commence in 21 days.

The NLC announced its decision to go on the two-day warning strike at the end of its National Executive Council meeting of the Congress, which was held in the early hours of Friday, September 1.