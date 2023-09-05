NLC 2-Day Warning Strike Success, Says Kwara Union Leader

The two-day warning strike embarked upon on Tuesday by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) recorded partial success in Kwara State as members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state did not join the strike and were seen in their respective offices in compliance with the directive of their national executives.

While some commercial banks opened their gates to customers in the capital city, some of them later in the day joined the strike.

Some of the banks visited by our correspondent did not obey the warning strike action called by the NLC, claiming that they did not receive any directive to that effect from their respective head offices.

The Kwara state Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Tunde Joseph, said his union did not join the strike nationwide.

He said: “We are not on strike because our national body is against the strike.”

Checks by our correspondent also revealed that the gate to the Kwara state Civil Service Secretariat was flung open to allow entry by the TUC members, while it was discovered that members of the NLC stayed off their offices.

State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Muritala Saheed Olayinka, was not on hand to comment on the strike and did not pick all the calls put across to him. The NLC Secretariat on the High Court axis though was open-ended, there was no presence of any person inside.

Commenting on the success or otherwise of the strike, the state Chairman of the National Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees, Comrade Kayode Ehindero, said the strike was a success.

He said: “Our Union is on strike. NLC is supposed to be on strike, but everybody is in his own tent as regards the TUC. I have carried out picketing to ensure that everybody is at home.

“Some banks are not working. It shows that the strike is a success.”