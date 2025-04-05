Nkwoka Seals Off Motor Parks, Warns Amafor Youths

Share

The Mayor of Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Stanley Nkwoka, has sealed off two motor parks located under the flyover bridge by the New Motor Spare Parts Market, Nkpor-Agu, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

Nkwoka said the decision was taken to prevent a breakdown of law and order and to create room for a peaceful dialogue among the parties currently in dispute over the parks.

Addressing newsmen on Friday at the council headquarters in Ogidi, the council boss revealed that in 2016, a business entity known as Business Link entered into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with the local government to build and beautify the motor parks under the bridge.

He explained that under the agreement, Business Link was granted the right to operate the park for a 10-year period to recoup its investment before handing it over to the government.

The mayor noted that the company operated the park for three years from 2016 to 2019 before youths from the Amafor community in Nkpor forcefully took over the parks and began operating them illegally, a situation that has continued up until 2025.

Nkwoka said that upon assuming office as Mayor of Idemili North, he was invited to intervene in the matter.

During a series of meetings, he discovered that the original Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) did not include any provision for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the Amafor community.

Following further discussions, it was agreed that 17% of the park’s revenue would be allocated to the community.

“After these agreements, I invited all parties to my office to review the document. Subsequently, I wrote to the community, informing them that with effect from April 1, 2025, all operations in the parks should cease, as the local government would be taking over the parks for proper renovation and management,” he said.

“Unfortunately, on April 1, 2025, the community responded with a protest, accusing the local government of attempting to seize their land.

“They even presented a document, claiming that the Federal Government granted them a licence to operate the parks. How could the FG grant a licence to operate motor parks? It’s unheard of!”

In response to the protest, Nkwoka said he mobilized security personnel and sealed the parks to maintain peace and order.

“As the Local Government Chairman, my responsibility is to protect lives and property. Neither Business Link nor Amafor youths will have access to the parks until both parties come to the table for peaceful dialogue and reach a clear understanding. Fighting is not what our people need at this time,” he emphasized.

He also dismissed claims by the Amafor community that the government was trying to seize their land, clarifying that no one is interested in acquiring land from the community.

Nkwoka issued a stern warning to the Amafor youths to stay away from the parks and cautioned motorists against parking their vehicles there, saying that any vehicle found parked in the area would be confiscated.

