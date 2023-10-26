Nkwo Jaki Int’l Market: Creating Employment Yet Threatened by Neglect, Multiple Taxation

The high demand for donkey hides and skin by Chinese has created employment and export value for the people of Ebonyi State, but the deplorable state of Nkwo Jaki International Market is threatening the business despite the scramble for its hides and skin, UCHENNA INYA reports

High demand for donkey parts

Nkwo Jaki Donkey Market located on the ever busy Ezzamgbo/ Abakaliki/Enugu Trans Sahara Highway, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has remained very popular in the last 27 years. This is because of the value the people of the local government, the state and neighbouring Enugu, Abia, Cross River, Akwa-Ibom, Benue states and even far states like Lagos, Rivers State and other states of the federation attach to it, as they have continued to troop into the market to buy the animal off as hides and skin after being slaughtered as meat.

The animal skin and bones which has remained hot cake in the donkey business following their high demands by China and the United States of America (USA), has increased the popularity of the market which has continued to suffer neglect by government at all levels in terms development and other things that enhances the business. The Nkwo Jaki Market is the largest donkey market in the entire South East.

It was located in Ehamufu, Enugu State from where it was moved to Ezillo in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and then to Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state in 1997, where it is presently situated. Since 1999 till date, the market has remained very popular as the business of donkey in the market has continued to thrive, thus providing employment and export value for the locals and settlers following the high demand for donkey hides, skin and its blood which are used for different purposes by the Chinese, United States and Agricultural farmers who are into animal production.

The high demand for donkey hides and skins by China and United States(US) has exposed the market to the world and is boosting the state’s Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) apart from the unemployment it is tackling in the host communities; Amike and Ishielu communities where the donkey market is located. It has also created export value in the state because of the hides and skin.

Investigation shows that the two foreign countries especially China are using the donkey hides and skin for the manufacture of high profile drugs, plastic chairs, ceramics and other products. Also, there are high demand for the animal blood by poultry, piggery, fishery and other animal farmers who use them as feeds for their fishes, chicken, pigs and other animals. A popular company based in Anambra State, Innoson Group, which is also into fishery, poultry and piggery productions apart from manufacturing of vehicles, always buy the donkey blood in very large quantity.

The blood are usually allowed to dry after its extraction from the donkeys when it is slaughtered before being sold to buyers. All these made the donkey hides, skin and blood to be of high demand by China, US and farmers apart from the normal meat of the animal that are also demanded in high quantities by hoteliers, restaurant operators and many consumers because of the moderate price of the meat.

The high demand of the animal meats has increased the number of people in the donkey business in different parts of the state. But Nkwo Jaki Market is the headquarter of donkey business, it is where the animal is slaughtered, processed and sold to different people in different local markets across the state.

There are over 1,000 persons in the business in the market who include the Hausas that supply the animal from Niger Republic , Chad Republic and Yobe State and women who are mainly the butchers. The Hausas are the settlers in the business and have been enjoying cordial relationship with the host communities which have led to them intermarrying and speaking each other’s languages fluently.

The relationship between the Hausas and the host communities has strengthened the security in the business to the extent that the host communities are even the ones that protect the Hausas each time there is security issues in the local government. For instance, it was the host communities that were guarding the Hausas during the #EndSARS and killings by unknown gunmen who have continued to terrorise Ohaukwu Local Government.

Donkey business

Nkwo Jaki is segmented into three sections; the garage controlled by Hausa traders where the donkeys are supplied to butchers and marketers, the abattoir where the donkeys are slaughtered, butchered and sold as meats to buyers and the skin section where the animal skin are treated and preserved for sale. Both the abattoir and the skin sections are largely controlled by the locals, most of them women numbering over 300.

Women alone that are into the donkey business in Nkwo Jaki Market are 309, while the rest are youths and girls who engage in one form of the business or the other, like slaughtering the animal for the women dealers, carrying them to the tables for the women to sell to their customers, separating the hides and skin from the animal after slaughtering and extracting the blood from the animal which are usually dried in the sun and packaged for customers who buy them for their animal feeds.

Mrs. Ndidi Omoha who is Chair Lady of the market, said women are greater in number in the business because men see the business as a dirty business, a business that makes them look dirty. “Why it is more of a women’s business, although some men are also into the business Mrs. Omoha said, “We have more women especially as retailers because men view it as a dirty business, but I must tell you this donkey business has reduced unemployment among the youths of the communities that made up this market in Ezzangbo.”

But the Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Chief Ikechukwu Odono, who said that the donkey business has created a lot of employment for the host communities, told New Telegraph that women are higher in number in the business because of their patience which the business of donkey requires and their sincerity in the business which the Hausas that supplies the donkeys like a lot.

He added that Northerners who supply the donkeys, trust women more than the men because the women always pay them their monies after buying the donkeys on credit, unlike men who are not trustworthy when it comes to the business. He said “one of the women can slaughter up to 20 -30 donkeys in a day and this business is more of women that are into it.

Not that men are not involved in it, but it is more of women because in this market, we have more than 300 women that are involved in the business “Women are more involved in this business because the Hausas who supply these donkeys trust them a lot. Hausas supply up to 5, 10 trailer loads of donkeys to the garage from where these women buy the donkeys. “Women do this business more because it is a business that you will do and exercise patience.

Sometimes you slaughter these donkeys and you don’t sell all you slaughter, then you carry them to villages to distribute it to the people that are selling in local markets in the villages. “The main dealers that supply these donkeys from the North trust women because the women buy on credit and pay them.” In the Nkwo Jaki Market, a woman slaughters between 10 to 40 donkeys in a day depending on her contact, capacity and number of customers she has. These women pay between N4,500 and N6,500 per donkey as tax to the local and state governments.

Highest in IGR yet neglected

On daily basis, the Nkwo Jaki Market generates an average of N20million for the state and local government as IGR, thus becoming the highest that generates revenue for the state government. But the condition of the market is nothing to write home about, it is the opposite of what it generates. It is the dirtiest market in the state and arguably in South East. Its structures are very dilapidated with many of them fallen down without any effort to erect them or replace them.

The slaughter slabs of the animal is among the dirtiest section of the market The general environment of the market is also nothing to write home about. At a motor park that connects the market, one is greeted with a very offensive odour when one comes into the area before getting into the market. The odour is so offensive that one wonders if there are open public toilets in the market.

Then, inside the market, one cannot see where to step on while getting into the market to buy the meat because of its muddy nature. Some customers leave the market immediately they step into the market and encounter the difficulties in accessing it because of the muddy nature especially new customers which the old ones always struggle to enter the market. Nwankwo Victor Omoha, the Chairman of Animal Depot in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, lamented the lack of amenities in the market and its deplorable nature despite generating the highest IGR for the state.

He told New Telegraph in the market that successive administrations in the state had no regards for the market despite its economic value to the state and said that he will be happy if the present administration remembers the market by developing it. He said, “this market is so popular because the business here cut across some states and countries and even beyond; Abuja, Lagos, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, China, US and some other countries of the world.

“As you can see, the market is very smelly and dirty, but the smelly nature of the mar- ket is very beneficial to the Chinese and they see it as an avenue to make their money and still develop the market. But in development, it is a shadow of itself, there is no development in the market at all. “You can see how very dirty the market is. An international surveyor has even come to the market and surveyed the market.

I have even told the women in the market that there are concrete plans to develop the market but up till this moment, nothing is happening in the market. The surveyor even made away with our money. “I feel very bad on the dirty nature of this market. I have visited many markets and saw how clean they are, but coming to my own market here, I see a different thing altogether. So, I am not happy, until the government of the day decides to do one or two things in the market.

“There is no borehole in this market; there is no motorized borehole in this market. I have discussed with the government to come and build boreholes for us but to no avail. There is a private borehole in the market, but the women buy water for their businesses here. They spend big amount of money in buying water every day for their businesses. They are seeing hell here in trying to make earns meet.

“It is almost 27 years that this donkey market came on board. It has added to the economy of these host communities; Amike and Ishielu communities, the local government Ohaukwu and the state. Many youths are working in this market. “In those days when there was no business like this donkey business, youths were going far away to the hinterlands to look for jobs but if you are a butcher here, you will do very well, if you are a truck pusher, you will make a lot of money because all sections of the market make use of trucks.

This business is really improving in our economy. “People think that Abakaliki International Market gives highest revenue to the state government, but it is not true. This donkey market gives the highest money to the state government. “You cannot even equate this market with that of Okwor where garri and other farm produce are sold in very large quantities which attracts people from different parts of the state and country because there, you may decide to come and do business there with N10m, N20m, N30m depending on the amount you make. But in this market, one person may decide to come and do business with N100million or more than that.”

Omoha explained that the bones of the donkey were in high demand by Chinese who are buying them off until they noticed adulteration of the bones and reduced their interest in it, but that the skins are still of high demands. He disclosed that some people always beg him to allow them buy off the skin and sell to the Chinese and make their money. “Some people do come to beg me to assist them in buying all the skins. The skins of the donkeys are what the Chinese are looking for, they use it for high profile drugs, manufacturing of high profile drugs in different companies.

“It is just like the bones from the don- key which they are using for different kind of things, I don’t even know most of the things they use the bones for as the Chairman of the market, but I know that they also use the bones for plastics, ceramics and other things that we use today. “Recently, they no longer rush the bones the way they used to do. I don’t know why. There was a time they talked about adulteration and I told my people when these Chinese started buying off these bones that Chinese don’t like adulteration and when they discover adulteration in any business, they always avoid the business.

“I warned my people against bringing in any other bones other than donkey bones to the market. So, they shipped the bones they bought to their country and discovered that other bones are contained in the donkey bones and they decided to quit the business. So, as I speak to you, the business of the bones is no longer functioning. “The blood of the donkey is used in manufacturing animal feeds. Innoson and some other big companies that are into animal feed production do come here to buy them off. The business of the donkey blood is still flourishing likewise the skin business ” he stated.

Effects of fuel subsidy removal, security, extortion

Alhaji Sanusi Yanusa, popularly known as Spina who is the Chairman of Live Donkey and Leader of Hausa community in Ezzamgbo where the market is located, he told New Telegraph that he has been in the business of supplying the donkeys to the buyers in the market. He noted that the business has reduced unemployment in Ohaukwu Local Government and decried the state of the donkey market.

He called for the development of the mar- ket by the present administration in the state by providing amenities that will enhance the business. Sanusi said, “we came to this place in 1997, 2nd June,1997, which is 26 years ago. We found this place very peaceful for our business and that’s why we are still here doing this business, if there is no peace, there will be no stability.

“This place has reduced unemployment in this local government and the state and it has also created a lot of IGR for the state. We have provided a lot of employment in this community through this business. “The former governor of the state, Dave Umahi, came to the market when he was the governor and promised to develop the market. He promised to asphalt the market, fence it and provide other amenities for us, but he didn’t do any of all those things he said.

He also promised to bring more marketers for us so that the state government will get more IGR from the market. “Our relationship with the host communities is very cordial, we don’t have any problem with the communities. During the #EndSARS period, it was the host communities that were even guiding us so that nobody will destroy our business. We do have novelty football matches between us and the host communities and this has continued to strengthen our relationship with the communities.”

He lamented that the fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government has seriously affected the business as according to him, donkeys are no longer being supplied to buyers the way it used to be. He also decried extortion on the road by security agents while conveying the donkeys to the market from Yobe, Borno, Niger Republic, Chad Republic and other parts of the country and the world where the donkeys are supplied to him. Yanusi said, “some of these donkeys you see are all the way from Niger Republic, Chad Republic. We load them from Yobe to this state.

We spend a lot of money on the road before getting to Ebonyi State. We spend N700,000 on a trailer load of donkey on expenses on the road before getting to Ebonyi. This N700,000 is different from vehicle(truck ) expenses. Police, army, immigration and other security agents collect money from us before we pass them on any checkpoint. “Because of subsidy removal, cost of transportation went up and the money security agents were collecting on the road when we are conveying the donkeys to the state from far North also went up.

Security agents were collecting between N500 and N1,000 per checkpoint before the removal of petroleum subsidy, but they are now collecting N2,000, N3,000 and even N5,000 per checkpoint. Because of all these charges, we run loss in the business, we hardly get any gain now in the business. “Customers have also reduced in the business. If you come to this garage before the fuel subsidy removal, you will see this garage filled to capacity with donkeys and customers, but everywhere is scanty as you can see because we can’t supply the way we used to supply before the subsidy removal.”

I’ve built houses, bought vehicle through this business

However, while Yanusi is lamenting that the business is no longer lucrative the way it used to be for him, a woman butcher, Mrs. Ijeoma Ugadu Odo who is popularly known as IUO in the business, said she become a millionaire in the business. She told our correspondent in the mar- ket that she has been able to buy lands, build houses in both both village and town and buy car through the business, apart from taking good care of her children who are all attending good schools and making her proud.

“I am a butcher; we go to the garage where we buy the donkeys. When we come to the slaughter slab, we kill them. After killing them, our customers will come and buy. If they come and buy, automatically, the meats and the bones are no longer our own, its theirs. There is no part of the meat that is forcefully collected from us. “I have been in this market since 2009. It has helped me a lot, by the special grace of God, I am a car owner, I am a landlady both in town and village.

My children are feeding very well and attending good schools through proceeds from this business,” she stated. She noted that she slaughters between 10-15 donkeys daily and make average of N10,000 as gains. “I kill 10-15 donkeys everyday, we do expenses of N4,000 daily per donkey and I make between N1000 to N10,000 per donkey in a day,” the woman further stated. She called on the state and local government to look into the deplorable condition of the market, adding that a market that generates highest IGR for the governments deserves good look.

“I want the government to help us in this business, we don’t have money. We buy on credit and sell to our customers. This has been a very big challenge to us. We need empowerment from government too. “We are not comfortable with the environment of this market, because of its deplorable nature. We are facing serious challenges in this market, especially in the raining season. “The bones the community people are collecting are the ribs and the ones that comes out of the head which is what the Chinese are buying. Since I came into the market, it is the Chairmen that take these bones,” she submitted.