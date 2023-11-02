Nkwo Jaki Int’l Market: Creating Employment Yet Threatened By Neglect, Multiple Taxation (2)

The high demand for donkey hides and skin by China has created employment and export value for the people of Ebonyi State, but the deplorable state of Nkwo Jaki International Market and bickering among traders and union leaders are threatening the lucrative business and peace of the market. UCHENNA INYA reports

Continued from last week

Averting another war

A war is brewing in the market and there is need to nip it in the bud, if the donkey business must continue to thrive in the market. The war is seriously looming be- cause of the scramble for donkey bones, skins and blood, and some women are alleging their victimisation by authorities in the market for refusing to release the bones to them, which they have been collecting from the women and selling to the Chinese without giving the women any proceed from the bones.

The women said that allowing them to have the bones and sell to the Chinese themselves and make money from it will enable them cover their multiple expenses in the donkey business and make little gains in the business to solve their immediate needs. But the authorities in the market have continued to deny them the chance to sell the bones, leading to tension and division in the market, as it is currently polarised.

Ezillo crisis in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state between the people of Ezillo and Ezza -Ezillo which metamorphosed into war and claimed thousands of lives including that of security personnel and many personalities from within and outside the state and billions of naira worth of properties during the regime of Chief Martin Elechi as the governor of the state, started from a market, when somebody attempted to erect a phone booth/accessory in a market in Ezillio which was resisted by another person.

Properties were burnt following the disagreement while killings, maiming and destructions escalated and became uncontrollable. The Federal Government had to intervene in the matter through the deployment of security personnel and security equipment to the communities, while the then state government was allegedly spending N70million weekly on security in the community.

Also, on January 21, 2021, another market crisis which also metamorphosed into communal war between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium broke out in Effium Market, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state when two factions in the market were battling for the control of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), in the motor park in the market. Two lives were lost when the crisis started, while some houses were burnt.

But the crisis escalated and thousands of lives were further lost, while properties worth billions of naira were also burnt. The present administration in the state is still battling to control that war as secret killings are said to still be going on there even as the communities have been deserted. The Governor Francis Nwifuru led administration in the state has set up a high powered committee to bring lasting peace to the troubled communities.

Women allege threat, petition DSS, Governor’s wife

As the peace and reconciliation committee is working round the clock to deliver on its assignment, the Nkwo Jaki Market war is brewing with some women complaining of victimisation. It has been alleged that since about a year ago when Chinese nationals started buying the donkey bones from the mar- ket, the market Chairman in connivance with the local government chairman, set up a taskforce that forcefully confiscates and takes away all donkey bones killed in the market without any form of compensation.

Anyone who refuses to surrender the bones, is reportedly victimised and threatened which has heightened the tension in the market. Some of the women in the market have even petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) and the wife of the state Governor, Mrs. Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru over alleged threat to their lives by the local government and leadership of the market. In the petition signed by Mrs. Omenyi Ukamamaka, Mrs. Oluchukwu Omebe, Mrs. Justina Elechi and Mrs. Ukamaka Ugwu, the women accused Chairman of the market, Victor Omoha of terrorising them with a militia group in the market in connivance with the local government chairman, Ikechukwu Odono.

They alleged that the said militia group in the market have been confiscating their donkey bones and selling them to Chinese who are buying them off very costly and making huge monies from it without allowing them to have the bones and sell them as their rights. They further alleged that some of them have been terribly brutalised, tortured and mercilessly beaten up with various weapons for refusing to release the bones. “We are women who trade on donkey at Nkwo Market Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

We are over 100 women in the said business. “We want to bring to your notice the situation we are facing in the hands of the chairman of the market, Mr Ogo Victor Omoha in connivance with the council chairman, Mr. Ikechukwu Odono. “The said Victor Omoha has set up a militia group in the market who forcefully confiscates and takes away all donkey bones from all our donkeys killed in the market without any form of payment.

“In the event of our refusal to surrender those bones, many of us have been terribly brutalised, tortured and mercilessly beaten up with all forms of weapons with various degrees of injuries sustained; a case in point is that of Mrs. Omenyi Ukamaka and others. “That when they collect those bones from us, they sell same to Chinese merchants at attractive prices denying us our due right of ownership. “That all attempt to get the chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government to intervene and stop the said devastating act has always proved abortive as the chairman had always referred us back to Victor Omoha, claiming that the said Victor was right in his activities,” the women stated.

Allegations of cheating

Earlier in an interview with New Tele- graph, Mrs. Omenyi Ukamaka, lamented that she has been banned from operating in the market. She further alleged that the market chairman and the local government chairman have been destroying her business in the market for refusing to release her own donkey bones which she said is the only means she gets gains after series of taxes imposed on her in the market.

“The problem is that since 2019, the present chairman of Donkey Market came into power, we are being forced to release the bones of the donkeys we sell, they are now collecting the bones from us by force. They also collect the blood of the donkeys from us by force. “I slaughter between 30-40 donkeys every day in this donkey market, some kill between 2 and 10 donkeys in a day depending on the customers they have. “We make so many expenses, we make expenses of N6,100 per donkey daily.

We have community expenses, Hausa expenses, youths expenses, security expenses which is vigilante, local government expenses and state expenses. We also make expenses of slaughter totaling N6,100 per donkey. “We were buying a donkey like N3,000, N6,000. I myself started this business with N6,000 and I was seen as a big woman then and that was in 2005, because many started with N1,500. “We were doing the business and it was moving on well. As the business was progressing, Chinese discovered that the donkey skin was very useful for them and they started scrambling for the donkey skins.

They were buying the skins off to their places. “They even increased the price of the donkey skins to attract customers. A skin of a donkey which we were selling N200 before, were sold between N30,000 and N60,000 and it led to the increase in the price of a donkey. “The donkey we were buying N2,000, N3,000 before, climbed to over 100,000. The price has even increased now. The one we were buying N110,000 when the price of donkey increased as a result of Chinese buying of the skins, is now between N125,000 and N140,000.

“As time goes on, the Chinese discovered bone again, they started buying bones of the donkeys. The bones were discarded by us because they were not useful to us. The bones were heaped in different locations in the market and highway sides. “So, the Chinese started rushing the bones, buying them off and the bone became a hot cake. This was when the Omoha Nwankwo family, the Donkey market dealers chairman started having interest in the bones, because the Chinese were buying the bones very costly.

“The Omoha family which is a royal family started using the community’s name to collect the bones from us and sell to the Chinese. They bribe some persons to follow them and answer community. They put some boys from the family inside this donkey market and started collecting our bones by force and sell to the Chinese without giving us any money from it. “They also collect blood of the donkeys from us by force. Because of this, the donkey price increased again and this has made us not to be making profit from the business, we even make loss after selling.

“We started begging them to allow us have bones of the donkeys we kill and their blood so that we can be using them to cover up the losses we suffer in the business. They started collecting these bones and bloods of the donkeys since 2019 and none of their family members is into the donkey business because they don’t want to do the business, but they want to be enjoying the benefits from it.

“In this bone of a thing, there are some we don’t collect, our customers collect them while we that are selling to our customers collect the other type of the bones, but the Omoha Nwankwo family don’t allow us to collect the bones that we are entitled to, because it is those ones that the Chinese are buying and they are very costly.

Profit without investment

“A kilogram of the donkey bone the Chinese are buying is N550. The bones we are entitled to per donkey is about 15-16kg(kilogram). If you multiply N550 by 15kg, you will get N8,250 per donkey. That is the amount they are forcefully collecting from us every day. “I myself that slaughters at least 35-40 donkeys daily, when you multiply N8,250 by 40 donkeys you see the huge amount they are collecting from me by force through the bones. They are very heartless because they don’t give anything money from the bones they are collecting from us by force and selling to the Chinese.

“If you talk, they will beat you up. Last year, they invaded my house and nearly killed me. I reported them to the police and they were all arrested. To my greatest surprise, they were all released the following day. “They said I took them to the police and ordered my two months suspension which I served without selling anything in the market. After serving the two months suspension and I was asked to start my business again, somebody called me and told me that I should not reveal what he wants to tell me and I promised him I will not do that.

He told me that as he was speaking with me, my building in the market was being pulled down. All the things in my own shop were destroyed after they pulled down my building in the market. “On 20th June, I was beaten up. I reported the matter to the local government chairman and he requested that I should call witnesses to prove it. I brought 13 women who witnessed it to him and he told them they should warn me to stop picking my donkey bones, he said that if I stopped picking the bones from the donkeys that I slaughter and sell in the market, those people that beat me up will not try it again.”

Mrs Omebe Oluchukwu corroborated Mrs. Omenyi Ukamaka. She also alleged intimidation and harassment by the leadership of the market and the local government chairman. She decried multiple taxation in the business and she accused the leadership of the market and the local government chairman of imposing the taxes. She opined that the multiple taxation has caused them loses in the business and that she is even owing heavily in the business as a result of the multiple taxation.

“Our business was moving very smoothly until the present chairman of the market, Victor Omoha came in the leadership of the market and put three boys in the market and things started getting bad in the market. These three boys were deployed into the market following the high demand of the donkey bones and skins. “All the revenues they introduce into the market, we pay all of them, we spend N6,100 on each donkey we slaughter as revenue. We pay local government revenue, youth’s revenue, community revenue, Hausa revenue, state revenue and every other revenue. At the end of everything, you will be spending N6,100 per donkey on revenues.

Cost of processing

“On each donkey, you will pay N400 for the person that will slaughter it for you, N200 for the person that will wash the intestine of the donkey for you, N150 for the person that will remove the bones from the donkey for you, N100 for the person that will gather the donkey meat and keep on your table. As you are removing the bones from the donkey, the boys the market leadership stationed in the market will besiege you and gather the bones and carry them away. “If you dare them, they will beat you like a child. They have beaten me two times when I tried to challenge them.

I insisted that I must possess the bones of my meats because I own the donkey and they beat me mercilessly. “After beating me, they carried those bones, I reported the matter to the local government chairman who came to the market and the matter was settled. The chairman urged those boys to apologise to me, that they were not supposed to touch me as a mother, that it was very bad to beat me. The market chairman also apologised to me, but the bones of my donkeys were carried away after the apologies.

“We rent the table we use in selling this donkey meat. We pay N100,000 per pole in this business per year and I myself uses five tables. So, I spend N500,000 every year on payment for the table space for the business. “Because of too many expenses the leadership of this market has subjected us to, we started owing heavily to Hausa people that sell these donkeys to us in their garage in this donkey market. I particularly owe one of the Hausas N8million and God brought the bone opportunity which the Chinese are buying very expensive for us to cover up in the business and we are being deprived of owning the bones and selling them.

“A kilo of these donkey bones is N550 and I slaughter and sell 30 -40 donkeys per day, if there are customers. But if there are no customers, I slaughter 20/25. If you calculate N6,100 expenses per donkey and multiply by the number of donkeys I slaughter everyday, you will know the type of money I spend on revenues.”

Market Chairman

But the market chairman, Victor Omoha described the women as troublemakers who are hell bent on disrupting the peace of the market by refusing to join unions in the market and the activities geared towards the progress of it. He denied having any militia group that tortures the women, adding that he cannot support molestation of women in the mar- ket. He specifically accused Mrs. Omenyi Ukamaka of constantly fighting her fellow women in the market and beating children which has been causing tension in the market.

Omoha said, “one thing we have been avoiding is maltreating of the women in the market. If I discover that any of the women in the market is harassed or insulted, we will not be party to that. We have a cordial relationship with the women. 99 percent of the women in the market are like my wives, my dad is a polygamist. So, I came to the market and married all the women like my dad because my dad is a traditional ruler.

“Most of our boys behave like the donkeys and I have been warning them against their behaviours, I have been telling them to be giving respects to our women both married and unmarried, because 90 percent of the youths in the market are not even married. “So, when you talk about marriage, they don’t even know who is married and how the person should be treated. So, I can never allow any of the women to be intimidate, they cannot be intimidated. If per-adventure such thing happens, there must be an appropriate punishment for the person.

“Here in the market, we have rules and regulation that guides the market. If we find out that even me, as the chairman of the market that I am trying to disrespect the rules of the market, the marketers will not be happy with me, the stakeholders will not even be happy with me, the traditional ruler of this place will not even be happy with me, then the problem will be on my head. “We have a constituted authority in the market under the women wing where they have a Chair Lady and a woman said she wants to become the Chair Lady, is it by force when the masses of the market don’t want her?

“What the woman decided to be doing in the market is to be causing trouble, slapping people’s children in the market. This woman goes about in the market fighting and beating children in the market. This particular woman, Ukamaka refused to kill her own donkeys where every other woman is killing their own donkeys. We have a union in the market and this woman refused to join the union, because she wants to be independent. Yes, it is acceptable to be independent, but don’t trouble other marketers.”

LGA chairman speaks

In his own reaction, the Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Ikechukwu Odono, said Mrs. Ominyi has been fermenting troubles in the market through her behaviors and described her as agent of crisis. He said that the woman has refused to join the unions in the market and denied ever supporting her assault by anybody in the market. Odono said the bones of the donkeys belong to the host communities of the market; Amike and Ishielu communities as part of what they should be getting in the market and wondered why the women should insist on having the bones when it is not their rights.

The chairman said the final buyers of the donkey meats should even be the rightful owners of the bones in the first place and not the women. “Since the inception of the market, nobody has ever tried to say after my business, let me go to my house with the bones or am going to make use of the bones. The bone is strictly kept for the communities. “I want to tell you that some women in the market because there are different groups in the market, are being supported at the end of every month with some amounts from the bone selling,” he stated.

market Chair lady explains

The market Chair lady, Mrs. Omoha Ndidi, said no woman is maltreated in the market contrary to the claims by few women who according to her are causing crisis in the business by refusing to join unions in the market and be law abiding. She noted that despite the antics of women trouble makers in the market, the business has continued to flourish “309 women are in this business and most of them have used it to change the story of their families despite the challenges associated with the business as a result of subsidy removal.

“I have been in this business for over 18 years now, but donkeys are costly now, N70,000, N80,000 donkey has increased to N120.000 and some N130.000, depending on the size and negotiation with the seller. “It is a good business I must say. I use the gains I make from the business to train my fourth child in the university now and by the grace of God, I am a landlady, courtesy of the gains I make from the donkey business.

“We run expenses in the business, we pay money for paint, rope, and other expenses, but that does not mean that the business is not good, it is a lucrative business before the removal of subsidy. It was the removal of subsidy that hiked the prices of commodities and it affected the donkey business as well. I was into the hotel business before joining the donkey meat business and I think it is a better business.”

She noted that there is need for government to support the market by upgrading the structures to make it international standard, as buyers come from China to buy the donkey bones. “There is need for the government to step in and renovate the market and empower the traders to encourage more youths into the business and reduce unemployment,” she submitted.