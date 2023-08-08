Nkunku Undergoes Knee Surgery As Chelsea Search For New Striker

New Chelsea striker, Christopher Nkunku has undergone surgery following a knee injury, which ruled him out of the start of the season.

The Blues kick off their campaign against Liverpool on Sunday with their £52 million signing expected to be out for a period of months.

Nkunku, 25, injured his knee in the pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund and has undergone scans in recent days to determine the size of the issue.

After being diagnosed with a meniscus injury, the Frenchman underwent the operation as the club confirmed his absence.

A statement read: “Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period.

Chelsea are considering signing a new striker to increase Mauricio Pochettino’s options up front.

The club also reacted quickly to a long-term injury for defender Wesley Fofana, by signing Axel Disasi from Monaco for £39m.