Nkunku Undergoes Knee Surgery As Chelsea Search For New Striker

New Chelsea striker, Christopher Nkunku has undergone surgery following a knee injury, which ruled him out of the start of the season.
The Blues kick off their campaign against Liverpool on Sunday with their £52 million signing expected to be out for a period of months.
Nkunku, 25, injured his knee in the pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund and has undergone scans in recent days to determine the size of the issue.
After being diagnosed with a meniscus injury, the Frenchman underwent the operation as the club confirmed his absence.
A statement read: “Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period.
“The 25-year-old has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical department.”
Chelsea are considering signing a new striker to increase Mauricio Pochettino’s options up front.
The club also reacted quickly to a long-term injury for defender Wesley Fofana, by signing Axel Disasi from Monaco for £39m.
Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, as part of a player-plus-cash deal that could see Romelu Lukaku head in the opposite direction.