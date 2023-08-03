Nkunku Leaves Injured As Chelsea, Dortmund End In Stalemate

Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund treated the Chicago crowd to late drama as they drew 1-1 at Soldier Field.

New Telegraph reports that it was a night of stifling heat and dry pitch in Chicago leading to a dull first half from the European giants.

While there was not a ton of goalmouth action, the Chelsea faithful were on edge just past the 20-minute mark, as the Blues new, big-money signing Christopher Nkunku suffered an injury, which subsequently saw him replaced.

The Frenchman limped off the pitch but the game went on all the same, unfortunately for the fans.

It was much of the same after the restart, with both sides struggling to create clearcut scoring chances. Chelsea’s pace on the break caused Dortmund issues, but the Blues forwards appeared to be missing their shooting boots on the night.

They were punished late on for their wastefulness, however. After a scramble in the box, Marius Wolf pounced on a loose ball to tap home from point-blank range to snatch the lead for the Bundesliga outfit.

The drama would not end there however, as youngster Mason Burstow popped up in the 90th minute to head home from close-range and draw the Blues level at the death.