N’Korean Leader Visits Military Training Base

Share

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, on Friday paid a visit to the military training base of the Korean People’s Army’s special operation units, as part of efforts to bolster the country’s military capabilities.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Kim ascended the observation post to oversee a general tactical training session and a small-arms shooting contest involving combatants from various special operation units under the training programme.

He stressed that enhancing the capabilities of these elite units remains a cornerstone of North Korea’s current military strategy.

Kim declared during the visit, “Strengthening of the special operation forces constitutes a major component of the army-building strategy at present.”

READ ALSO:

The North Korean leader outlined several critical tasks aimed at boosting the operational effectiveness of the special forces.

He also personally conducted a test-fire of a new sniper rifle, set to be distributed to the special operation units, and reviewed its performance.

Kim expressed satisfaction with the rifle’s power and precision, hailing it as a product of North Korean technological innovation.

Meanwhile, tensions in the region continue to simmer as South Korea has alleged that North Korean special operations units are among the thousands of troops deployed by Pyongyang to Russia to support its military campaign in the ongoing Ukraine war.

The claims have heightened concerns about North Korea’s expanding military engagements beyond its borders.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

