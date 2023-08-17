N’Korea: US Soldier Fled Over Racism In Army

North Korea has said US soldier Travis King crossed into its territory last month because of “inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination” in the army. The 23-year-old private dashed across the border from South Korea on 18 July while on a guided tour.

Private King admitted to crossing illegally and wanted refuge in the North, state news agency KCNA reported. Washington said it could not verify the claims, which are Pyongyang’s first public comments on the case, reports the BBC. They appeared in a statement which has so far only been published by KCNA.

Concerns have been growing for the welfare of the US soldier, who has not been heard from or seen since his crossing. The US is trying to negotiate Private King’s release with the help of the UN Command, which runs the border area, and has a direct phoneline to the North Korean army.