New Telegraph

June 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 19, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. N’Korea To Send…

N’Korea To Send Workers To Help Rebuild Russia’s Kursk

North Korea will send thousands of workers to help rebuild Russia’s war-torn Kursk region, Moscow’s security chief has said.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, who held talks with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in its capital Pyongyang on Tuesday, described the deployment as “fraternal assistance”, Russian state media reported.

Neighbouring South Korea and Japan were quick to condemn the plan, with Seoul it saying it was a violation of UN sanctions on North Korea, reports the BBC.

For months concerns have swirled of deepening military collaboration between the two states, amid reports of thousands of North Korean soldiers helping Russia fight its war on Ukraine.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Over 250 Lady Golfers Battle For Honours In Minna
Read Next

CAA U-18/U20 Championships’ll Spur More Youths To Embrace Athletics’
Share
Copy Link
×