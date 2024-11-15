N’Korea Orders Mass Production Of Attack Drones

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un has ordered the “Mass production” of attack drones.

The development comes amid concerns over the country’s deepening military cooperation with Russia.

Pyongyang first unveiled its attack drones in August. However, experts said the capability may be attributable to the country’s budding alliance with Russia.

On Thursday, Kim oversaw a test of the drones designed to hit both land and sea targets.

“He underscored the need to build a serial production system as early as possible and go into full-scale mass production”.

The unmanned drones are designed to carry explosives and be deliberately crashed into enemy targets, effectively acting as guided missiles.

Thursday’s test saw the drones “precisely” hit targets after flying along predetermined paths.

“The suicide attack drones to be used within different striking ranges are to perform a mission to precisely attack any enemy targets on the ground and in the sea,” the agency said.