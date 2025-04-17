N’Korea Knocks US Govt Over Bomber Deployment In Joint Drill With S’Korea

Share

North Korean government has blasted the United States (US) for deploying a B-1B strategic bomber in a recent joint military drill with South Korea.

The Country’s Defence Ministry in a statement issued on Wednesday described the move as an “Open threat” to Pyongyang’s security.

According to the Ministry, the deployment of US strategic bombers in the region had become a routine military practice, describing it as reckless bluffing.

According to Seoul’s defence ministry, the B-1B was deployed in a joint military drill between South Korea and the US held on Tuesday along with fighter jets.

Meanwhile, defence ministry spokesman Jeon Ha-kyu rejected North Korea’s criticism, saying in a briefing that the military activities were defensive in nature.

New Telegraph gathered that B-1B bombers have been featured in joint military exercises in recent years which North Korea has long denounced as a rehearsal for war against it while Seoul has portrayed the exercises as purely defensive.

“The recent military move of the U.S. and the ROK is an open threat to the security of our state,” the state media KCNA said in a statement said.

The defence ministry said the air forces of South Korea and the US will also kick off a two-week joint exercise known as “Freedom Flag” on Thursday, with fifth-generation stealth fighter jets deployed to take on the role of a mock enemy in training.

