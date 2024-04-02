Nkire urges govs to emulate Otti

A leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has advised governors to emulate Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, by paying teachers, civil servants and pensioners before political appointees.

In his Easter message, the pioneer leader of Abia State, APC Caucus, reminded governors of the biblical injunction which says that a worker deserves his wage.

He added that paying salaries and pensions could not be more needed to the worker and pensioner than now.

The elder statesmen praised Otti for his contribution to the development of the state.

He said: “Non-payment of salaries and pensions was not in the character of APC governors and governments but that of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Any governorship aspirant who hopes to unseat Governor Otti must think of other areas in which he is deficient.”

He called on Nigerians to use the period of Easter to pray for the country and the world, against insecurity, wars, hunger and man’s inhumanity to man, as according to him, all people of the world must rest in the love and power of God to salvage bad situations.