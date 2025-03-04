New Telegraph

March 4, 2025
Nkire To Otti: Join APC To Boost Second Term Bid

Pioneer Leader of the Abia State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire has said that Governor Alex Otti would be surer of a second term with APC and not with the fictionalised Labour Party (LP).

Reacting to the Senate President’s comment that Otti should join the APC, Chief Nkire said Godswill Akpabio’s advice was something Otti should carefully think about.

The Senate President was in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, at the weekend to attend Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s 70th birthday celebration.

Chief Nkire further said that the LP of 2023 would certainly not be the same party in 2027, adding that Dr Otti would need to work extra, extra hard to win with LP, let alone any party other than the APC.

According to the Abia APC leader, Akpabio’s call for Governor Otti to come over to the APC was not the first by a high profile APC stalwart, adding that: “President Tinubu’s may not be long in coming”.

