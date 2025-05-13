Nkire Commends Relationship Between Abbas, Kalu

Share

Former leader of the Abia State All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus, Chief Sam Nkire, has commended the working relationship between the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy, Benjamin Kalu.

According to Nkire, for the Speaker to describe his Deputy as, “ a dependable partner, reliable co-pilot in the affairs of the 10th House”, it shows the high level of trust, respect and co-operation that exist not only between them but also within the current House of Representatives as a whole.

In a statement made available to the press in Abuja, the APC stalwart further stated that: “It’s heart-warming to note and hear from the horse’s mouth about the level of harmony and conviviality which guide proceedings and debates in the Green Chamber”.

The Abia State-born political leader added that: “In spite of Speaker Abbas’ well-known leadership endowment and qualities, his birthday tribute to the Deputy Speaker, also shows Kalu as both a good follower and a man who has places to go”.

Chief Nkire urged not only the House of Representatives but all arms of government to endeavour to conduct their affairs with competence and the fear of God in order to achieve the purpose of government, which include protecting the lives, property and well-being of the people.

With emerging youthful and patriotic leaders such as Tajudeen Abbas and Ben Kalu, Nkire said the future of Nigeria as a stable and prosperous nation looked quite bright.

