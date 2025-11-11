Pioneer Leader of Abia State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus, Chief Sam Nkire, has congratulated the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Ben Kalu, for his work and vigorous advocacy for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the South-east zone as well as the entire federation.

Reacting to the mammoth yet orderly gathering which heralded the launching of the Renewed Hope Agenda across the State recently, Chief Nkire said the land-breaking event, which shook all corners of the state, adds oxygen to the programme and was enough to cause a political shift, come the 2027 general elections.

The elder statesman noted the rise in the Deputy Speaker’s developmental and legislative profile as well as his contributions towards achieving President Tinubu’s administrative, legislative, economic and political goals.

Some of these programmes, projects and goals, Chief Nkire said, included constitutional amendments which could result in state creation to pacify, among others, the South-East geopolitical zone seeking equity and equality.

He also fingered the creation of the South-East Development Commission, the establishment of the South-East Investment Company and the Eastern Rail Line, linking Port-Harcout-Aba-Enugu-Maiduguri in the north, among many other projects and programmes.

Chief Sam Nkire pointed out that Rt Hon Ben Kalu’s name would be etched in gold in the annals of Nigerian history when his joint chairmanship of the National Assembly Constitution Amendment Committee is able to assuage the cries of the people of the South-East, who, according to Nkire, should have at least one more State before any other zone.