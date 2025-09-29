Nkerefi Opens Doors To Investors, Pledges Support For Mbah

…promises ROI, security, as leaders empower youths with scholarships

In a historic step towards charting a new course for development, the people of Nkerefi in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State on Sunday rolled out the vast economic opportunities available in their community, assuring investors of high returns on investment while declaring unflinching support for the administration of Governor Peter Mbah.

The declaration was made at the maiden Nkerefi Economic Summit, which brought together thousands of stakeholders, professionals, political leaders and community members in a rare show of unity.

Delivering the keynote address titled “Dissecting the Nkerefi of Yesterday, Today and the Future”, Justice Cyprian Ajah of the Enugu State High Court described Nkerefi as a resilient and enterprising people blessed with vast arable lands yet to be fully tapped.

He outlined enormous investment potentials ranging from large-scale rice milling, cassava and palm oil processing, to fish farming, ranching, poultry, snail farming, fruit juice production, and honey processing, among others that investors could consider. According to him, Nkerefi’s fertile land and youthful population hold the key to transforming the community into a major agro-industrial hub.

Also speaking, the President-General of Nkerefi Development Union (NDU), Prince Jim Dubem, highlighted the progress his administration had made since 2017 in strengthening local security, attracting government projects, and mobilising both organisations and individuals for development.

He stressed that Nkerefi, made up of four large autonomous communities, had grown in political relevance with a sharp rise in voter registration from about 5,000 to a much higher figure, ascribing the progress to the NDU’s grassroots mobilisation.

On his part, the chairman of the central planning committee, Hon. Monday Diamond, described the summit as a bold move to rescue the community from underdevelopment, adding that while the world is rapidly advancing in technology and industry, Nkerefi must also seize the moment to migrate from an agrarian society to an industrialised one.

“Nkerefi is blessed with resources and intellectuals making waves across sectors. Our duty is to project Nkerefi onto the global map. We’re calling on all the sons and daughters of Nkerefi, as well as investors from different regions, to see the huge economic opportunities Nkerefi holds,” he declared.

In his goodwill message, Prince Ejeh Josh, Special Assistant to Governor Mbah on Research and Publications, commended the turnout at the summit as proof of the people’s yearning for genuine progress. He called on investors worldwide to key into the opportunities offered by Mbah’s administration, which, according to him, had de-risked investment and guaranteed returns.

“Nkerefi is ready for partnership. This summit rekindles the spirit of Aku ruo ulo. With thousands of untapped fertile hectares, the community is ripe for agro-allied industries. Governor Mbah’s administration has made it easier through the farm estates, and Nkerefi is among the first electoral wards to donate lands,” he stressed.

Chairman of Nkanu East Local Government, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, who chaired the occasion, lauded the people’s unity and resilience, describing Nkerefi as one of the most secure communities in the state due to its robust local security architecture. He said the summit was unprecedented in the council’s history and signified a new era of collective development.

Also lending their voices are former Secretary to the State Government, Dr Gabriel Ajah; Commissioner for Lands, Barr. Chimaobi Okorie, former Enugu APC chairman, Dr Ben Nwoye, and HRH Igwe Pedro Manuwa commended the initiative, pledging support for Governor Mbah’s developmental strides across the state.

They urged the people to sustain their unity and remain committed to the governor’s vision of repositioning Enugu as an investment destination, citing new infrastructure springing up in the community made possible by the governor.

The summit equally featured philanthropic gestures. A former Minister of Mines and Steel Development and President of Master Energy Group, Dr Uche Ogah, awarded scholarships to eight school children from primary to university level. In a similar vein, HRH Igwe Pedro Manuwa of Ugbawka community announced scholarships for 200 students, stressing the need for continuous human capital development and partnerships to drive growth.

One of the major highlights of the day was the unveiling of the Nkerefi Ultra-modern Civic Centre, a multipurpose edifice designed to serve as the heartbeat of the community’s socio-cultural and economic activities.

In their closing communique, stakeholders unanimously declared their unwavering support for Governor Mbah’s administration, hailing his numerous projects and reforms as consistent with the aspirations of the Nkerefi people to become a major economic and industrial hub in the state.