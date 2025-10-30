Nkerefi Community Lauds Gov Mbah’s Rural Dev’t Drive

The Enuogu-Nkerefi Autonomous Community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State came alive on Thursday with colours, rhythmic Abia dance steps, and the aroma of roasted yam as the people celebrated their annual Iri Ji (New Yam Festival).

The event was marked by jubilation and songs of praise for Governor Peter Mbah’s rural development initiatives aimed at bridging the economic gap between urban and rural communities in the state.

Held at the palace of the traditional ruler, Igwe Emmanuel Onukwube, the celebration drew dignitaries, traditional rulers, government officials, business leaders, and indigenes of Nkerefi from within and outside the state.

In his welcome address, Igwe Onukwube, the Ogu I of Enuogu Nkerefi, expressed gratitude to God and his people for another successful celebration, describing the Iri Ji as a sacred cultural event that reinforces unity among the Igbo.

He explained that the festival marks the start of the harvest season and serves as thanksgiving for divine blessings and abundant yields.

The monarch, who has reigned for 23 years, commended Governor Mbah for his commitment to rural transformation, especially in Nkerefi, where key infrastructure projects have been executed in the past two years.

“I want to commend our governor, Barrister Peter Mbah, for his rural development initiatives across the state. We are grateful for the attention given to Nkerefi. Today, our roads are being fixed, and it is much easier to drive into the community without those long, distressing detours,” the royal father said.

He also thanked the governor for appointing Nkerefi indigenes into strategic positions in government, saying such inclusion has given the community a stronger voice in state affairs.

The traditional ruler further lauded the establishment of two Smart Green Schools and two Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres in Nkerefi, describing them as “life-changing projects already impacting the people.”

In his goodwill message, the traditional ruler of Imeoha-Nkerefi Autonomous Community, Igwe Luke Okorie, praised Governor Mbah’s administration for the ongoing road and bridge projects, urging their speedy completion.

He described Nkerefi — comprising Imeoha, Enuogu, Ishienu Amofu, and Ohuani Amofu — as “the food basket of Enugu State”, supplying yams, garri, rice, and other produce to major markets.

“Governor Mbah has shown uncommon love for our people. We pray for the speedy completion of ongoing projects to ease the movement of goods and services,” Igwe Okorie said.

Addressing the crowd, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Research and Publications, Mr. Josh Ejeh, said the recent alignment of Governor Mbah’s administration with the All Progressives Congress (APC) was a strategic move in the collective interest of Enugu State.

“The decision to align with the APC is not about politics but about Enugu’s development. It is aimed at attracting more federal projects and investments to the state,” Ejeh stated.

He cited ongoing developments in Nkerefi, including smart schools, healthcare centres, roads, farm estates, and water projects as evidence of Governor Mbah’s people-focused governance.

Ejeh urged the people to remain steadfast in their support for the administration and embrace the APC as a platform for greater inclusion and growth.

Highlights of the event included the ceremonial cutting of the new yam, traditional dances by royal fathers and their chiefs, and vibrant cultural performances that celebrated the unity and heritage of the Nkerefi people.