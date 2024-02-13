Nkeiruka Obi Honoured For Advancing Surgical, Anaesthesia Care In Africa

The Healthcare Federation of Nigeria’s (HFN), has honoured Smile Train’s Vice-President and Regional Director for Africa, Mrs Nkeiruka Obi for advancing quality surgical and anaesthesia care in Africa.

Obi was also honoured for championing safe and quality cleft care, at HFN’s annual conference with the theme “Bridging Gaps in Healthcare: Public-Private Integration as a

Powerful Catalyst for Sustainable Growth.”

She said: “I receive this on behalf of our wonderful medical professionals across Nigeria and Africa whose passion and commitment inspires Smile Train to continue

reaching the most underserved communities with safe and quality cleft care all year round.”

Obi engages governments and community-based organizations to prioritize and deliver high social impact investments on global health initiatives, strengthening healthcare systems and realizing the shared

promise of primary health care and universal health coverage (UHC).

She also initiated the establishment of a

cleft registry as part of the National Surgical Anesthesia and Nursing Plan (NSOANP) implementation, working with the Ministry of Health and various stakeholders in Nigeria. Building on this success,

In addition, she is one of the pioneers of the Pan-Africa Surgical Healthcare Forum (PASHeF), a forum for Ministries of

Health in Africa and policymakers to collaborate and learn about prioritization of surgical healthcare in the region.

Also, Obi has overseen fellowship trainings in cleft care specialization and solar-powered pediatric operating rooms across Africa (Green ORs). She championed the construction of Africa’s Regional Cleft

Centre of Excellence in Ghana, which is due to be launched later in 2024.