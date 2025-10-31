Nkeiruka Nwode: A Humanist As Woman Of The Year

In every given society and at all times in human history, God has always chosen men and women to serve as instruments for the achievement of His divine will. In the old Testament, we saw Moses and Aaron, Joshua, Deborah, Esther etc serve as human instruments for the deliverance of God’s people.

In the new Testament, Mary was the vessel for the birth of Jesus Christ while John the Baptist preached and baptised the people in preparation for the coming of the saviour. Jesus Christ came and gave ultimate vent to the will of God by concluding the redemption work for the benefit of mankind.

In the Bible book of Mathew, Jesus Christ taught believers to pray for the kingdom of God to come; and for the will of God to be done. It is the express will of God that mankind will love Him with all their hearts; and love their neighbours as themselves. This implies loving God with the totality of one’s being and serving God through humanity. In Jeremiah 29:11, God proclaimed His express will for mankind.

According to Him: “For I know the plans that I have for you, plans for prosperity and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope”. From Unwu Aleke kindred in the pastoral Ndegazu Unwuogharu Community of Ebonyi State, God has raised a lady to prosper the needy and the forlorn; and to give them future and hope.

This lady who has been described as a human angel is CSP Nkeiruka Nwode. For Nwode, who wields the charm of Esther and the courage of Deborah, the less-privileged and the poor constitute her immediate constituency; and lifting them to better life is both her hobby and calling; and nothing is too prized or much to be invested in charity.

From the rustic community of Azuose Ndegazu Unwuogharu, through the plains of Ezza North and Ezza South, the undulating Ndunwogba Amachi community to the marshy terrains of Ikwo Noyo, Nwode has, through her many ‘auxiliary’ hands, provided decent shelter over the heads of widows, distributed food items, funds, clothes and other essential materials to the constituencies of the needy. Nkeiruka Nwode has equally become daughter to childless widows.

She also raised millionaires, empowered youths with start-up capitals, supported indigent undergraduates, shared digital tools like phones, and secured mouth-watering jobs for hundreds of youths even in federal and special service areas.

At a time watchers thought that Nwode would rest on her oars, they were pleasantly surprised that this public servant proceeded on a visionary angle to stand in the gap between young people and better tomorrow. Nwode embarked on career building and mentorship programme which involved reinventing scholarship, industry and excellence in young people.

Through this programme, she has sponsored the distribution of school uniforms and learning materials to young indigent pupils and students; and organised reading competition where young people won fabulous prizes. Nwode did not forget young people who are out of school. She floated an all-expences-paid apprenticeship scheme where young people who are not in school could learn skills and become economically viable.

This is why CSP Nkeiruka Nwode has been described as the unseen shoulder on which many lean for succour

The amazing thing about Nkeiruka Nwode’s humanitarian interventions is that it is not pretentious and there is no element of favouritism in it. To qualify as a beneficiary, all that is required is that the beneficiary must be a human being and in verifiable need.

None of her beneficiaries is connected to her by blood! It is also on record that 99% of the beneficiaries of Nwode’s charity interventions neither knew nor have met her. This is why CSP Nkeiruka Nwode has been described as the unseen shoulder on which many lean for succour.

The enthralling impact of Nwode on people has totally diminished her nativity and made her a young stateswoman seen as either a daughter or sister by many and cherished by all. Consequently, many garlands and plaques of honour have continued to throng the overdecorated memorabilia room of this Amazon of charity. In the same vein, the name, Nkeiruka Nwode, has been etched in many Halls of Fame.

Recently, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi State chapter, in their 2025 Press Week, honoured her with Excellence in Humanitarian Service Award. In a recent nationwide public opinion poll conducted by a prominent media outfit to determine the Police Woman of the Year, CSP Nkeiruka Nwode polled 1,163,854 votes to clinch the honour.

This is 1,145,557 votes above the first runner-up who polled 18,297 votes. This difference is more than the votes many sitting governors in Nigeria rode through to power; and it is a pointer to the fragrant charisma, humanity and popularity that Nwode radiates.

The world will stand still for CSP Nkeiruka Nwode today (October 31), when she will be decorated as the Police Woman of the Year 2025 at the Nigeria Airforce Banquet Hall, Abuja. As Nwode continues to increase the life in her years by offering her big shoulders to people unknown and unrelated to her to find succour, we join her teeming beneficiaries and mentees to congratulate her and pray for God’s graces upon her.