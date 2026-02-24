Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing has cautioned the public against secretly recording her and her partner during outings, describing the act as intrusive and disrespectful.

Taking to her social media page, the actress described a recent incident at a restaurant where a woman allegedly filmed her and her partner without their knowledge in a video that was uploaded to her Instagram page.

According to the actress, as long as fans ask for permission, she has no problem with anyone approaching her for pictures or videos.

However, she emphasised that secret recordings of her are not acceptable, especially because her boyfriend would like to stay out of the spotlight.

She reaffirmed that she is committed to protecting her partner’s privacy and that she wants to keep her relationship private and off social media.

Speaking further, she threatened to destroy any phone that was being used to surreptitiously record her.

She wrote, “Public service announcement. And I really do not want to come off as being rude, arrogant, or proud.

“I am sure a lot of you remember me saying I am in a very happy relationship now, but I seriously do not want it anywhere on the internet, Instagram, social media in general, because we are enjoying our relationship off the media,” she said.

“And then tell me why last week I was in a restaurant with my man, and then there was this lady recording us secretly. One of the waitresses called my attention to it.

“And then I walked up to her, and then I said politely, ma’am, I find it very disrespectful of you to make videos of my man and me without our consent. It doesn’t make sense.

“Yes, I am a public figure. I am in your faces. If you wanted a picture or a video, walk up to me. I don’t bite.

“But if you’re trying to take unsolicited pictures and videos of my man and me, I wouldn’t take that. This is somebody that I don’t want on the Internet. He’s not ashamed to go out with me.

“So why do you think it is you who is supposed to put our pictures and our videos out there? Now, I am saying this categorically.

“The next time you see my man outside and me, please keep your phones. Because guess what? I will break it.

“Can you see how softly I said that? Because I no wan make we fight. This man does not want to be out there. Yes. He is a public figure, but he does not want to be known.

“Does that make sense? Like he doesn’t want to just be in the news for the wrong reasons, and if eventually I want to bring him to the internet, I would do so at my own time.”