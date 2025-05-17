Share

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has once again set tongues wagging on social media following a bold revelation of her ‘joy givers’ after her recent breakup.

The actress made this revelation days after confirming the end of her romantic relationship during a visit to the United States (US).

The outspoken actress took to social media to share a surprising detail about how she’s coping.

In a video shared via her Instagram story, Nkechi narrated a recent experience at JFK airport where she was stopped for a routine bag inspection upon arrival.

But to the amazement of the inspecting officer, three adult toys were discovered in her luggage.

She recounts, “When he reached the second bag, he saw this one and looked at me, I comot eyes. Oga na my own joy giver be this o. As I dey so, I pack am come America so that one goat no go come talk say the last time she was in America, na me knack am.”

The clip has since gone viral, triggering a flood of reactions from social media users.

Reactions trailing her post;

Ejirootobo commented, “Is this necessary? Na wa.”

c.h.e.f__g wrote, “Chakam! Internet never forgets.”

officialtee4tosin added, “Gbogbo eleyi o necessary naooo baby .”

042_media lamented, “Look at people, celebrity role model, our generation is cooked.”

