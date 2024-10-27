Nkechi Blessing Tenders Public Apology To TAMPAN Over Suspension

Share

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has issued an emotional public apology to the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Nkechi Blessing was suspended in 2021 from the association due to a heated social media dispute with fellow actor, Kehinde Adams, known as Lege.

The suspension, announced after both actors publicly clashed over the arrest of actor Baba Ijesha, sparked widespread discussion in the entertainment industry.

However, she publicly apologized at an awards ceremony for Nollywood actors in Toronto, Canada, hosted by Temidayo Enitan.

While on stage, Nkechi Blessing addressed the controversy surrounding her suspension and expressed remorse for her actions.

She knelt down, visibly emotional, to apologize to TAMPAN and its President, Bolaji Amusan, known as Mr. Latin.

Despite encouragement from the audience to stand, Nkechi remained on her knees further showing her sincerity.

She expressed her gratitude to the Nigerian film industry, which she credited for her international recognition.

Nkechi Blessing also admitted her personal shortcomings, noting that the industry’s support had been invaluable to her career.

She further pledged to honour the values upheld by TAMPAN and the Nollywood community, vowing to be more mindful of her actions going forward.

The actress’s public apology marks a significant turn in the saga and reflects the influence of TAMPAN’s commitment to professionalism within the industry.

