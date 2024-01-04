Nkechi Blessing Reveals Why May Edochie Hasn’t Dropped Yul’s Name

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing has explained the reason why May Edochie is yet to drop her husband, Yul Edochie’s name after her ex-lover, Falegan weighed in on the matter.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yul had called out his wife, May for filing for divorce and yet refusing to drop his name as he demanded that his first wife return the bride price he paid to marry her.

She further threw shades at those asking May to drop her husband’s name with a snide remark as ‘educated illiterates’ who should have known this. She said, “Is it that some of you don’t know that once you are verified it takes time before you can effect any change on your name? I think say una smart? Educated illiterate just full this app!!!” See the post below: