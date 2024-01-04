Nkechi Blessing Reveals Why May Edochie Hasn’t Dropped Yul’s Name

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing has explained the reason why May Edochie is yet to drop her husband, Yul Edochie’s name after her ex-lover, Falegan weighed in on the matter.
- Phyna Opens Up, Says I Wish To Be Alone Surrounded Only By Water.
- Phyna: I Spend Most Of My Times Alone, I Don’t Have Friends.
- Phyna Reveals Her 2024 New Year Resolution.
Yul Edochie’s outburst caused a reaction online as many, including Nkechi Blessing’s ex, Falegan weighed in on the issue.
However, the Nollywood actress has given a possible reason for the delays she said it is usually difficult to change a name on a verified Instagram account.
She further threw shades at those asking May to drop her husband’s name with a snide remark as ‘educated illiterates’ who should have known this.
She said, “Is it that some of you don’t know that once you are verified it takes time before you can effect any change on your name? I think say una smart? Educated illiterate just full this app!!!”
See the post below: