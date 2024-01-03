Nkechi Blessing Reacts To May Edochie’s Alleged B@@bs Surgery

Controversial Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has shared her thoughts on why her colleague, Yul Edochie thinks his estranged wife, May Edochie underwent surgery to enhance her body shape.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yul had accused May of undergoing breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without his consent.

This comes after May, in her New Year post, reflected on the devastating moments of 2023 after Yul declared it was his best year.

However, Yul had come under heavy backlash for describing 2023 as his best year despite losing his 16-year-old son in May 2023.

Due to the backlash, Yul had taken to his Instagram page to drag his wife’s description of 2023, accusing May of having a romantic affair with a married man while manipulating people on social media to hate him.

He further stated that he had been quiet for so long and would no longer tolerate May’s manipulation while protecting her image.

He wrote, “2023 stole your flesh and blood but you still had enough time to do breast enlargement surgery and tummy tuck without your husband’s consent. Obviously endorsed by your married boyfriend.

“Enough of the manipulation. Stop manipulating people on social media to hate me and feel pity for you while you enjoy life secretly. Because they don’t know the real you. I will not take it in 2024. I’ve been silent for too long. I have been doing my best to protect your image while you’re doing all you can do to destroy mine enough.”

Speaking on the viral issue, Nkechi stated that May’s chest area looks like she got a job done because of the waist trainers she uses, adding that the waist trainers lift the breasts of those who use them.

Nkechi reacted via a comment section of a post made by her colleague Anita Joseph showing May advertising waist trainers.

Nkechi wrote, “Who does not know that waist trainers lift the boobs bikonu. Osim surgery. Taa!”