Nkechi Blessing Reacts To Death Of MC Oluomo’s Aide

Nekchi Blessing claimed that the new bridge was “dangerous” and that she tragically lost a close friend.

She wrote; “I appreciate whoever is in charge of the reconstruction of the 3RD Mainland Bridge, but I can categorically tell you that the new bridge is dangerous, more like a de*th trap….

“With my driving experience on that bridge two nights ago, please and please do not drive speed on that bridge,

“Yes it’s a beautiful and smooth bridge now compared to the way it was before, but I almost had an accident two nights ago, not like I was even speeding because I no sabi drive speed.

“But my steering almost left my hands while driving…then just last night I lost a good friend on that same bridge, it hurts but What can we call this? A Blessing or a curse? Rest well Akintoye

“Please do NOT over SPEED on the new 3rd mainland Bridge Please I am begging you Untimely de*th will never be our portion.”