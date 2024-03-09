Nkechi Blessing Reacts To Death Of MC Oluomo’s Aide

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has reacted to the death of MC Oluomo’s aide, Akintoye Benson, as she recounts a near-death accident on the 3rd Mainland Bridge.
New Telegraph reports that the personal aide to Lagos socialite, MC Oluomo, Akintoye Benson, died in a car accident on the third mainland bridge on Friday, March 8.
Reacting to the news of the incident, the movie star took to her Instagram page to urge her followers to drive carefully over the bridge.
Nekchi Blessing claimed that the new bridge was “dangerous” and that she tragically lost a close friend.
She wrote; “I appreciate whoever is in charge of the reconstruction of the 3RD Mainland Bridge, but I can categorically tell you that the new bridge is dangerous, more like a de*th trap….
“With my driving experience on that bridge two nights ago, please and please do not drive speed on that bridge,
“Yes it’s a beautiful and smooth bridge now compared to the way it was before, but I almost had an accident two nights ago, not like I was even speeding because I no sabi drive speed.
“But my steering almost left my hands while driving…then just last night I lost a good friend on that same bridge, it hurts but What can we call this? A Blessing or a curse? Rest well Akintoye
“Please do NOT over SPEED on the new 3rd mainland Bridge Please I am begging you Untimely de*th will never be our portion.”