Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has spoken out after her phone number reportedly circulated on Facebook, leading to an overwhelming influx of unsolicited messages and marriage proposals.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the actress expressed frustration over the situation, revealing that she now wakes up daily to thousands of messages from men across different age groups and locations.

According to her, many of the messages follow the same pattern: introductions, questions about her relationship status, and declarations of interest in marrying her.

Nkechi described her WhatsApp inbox as completely overwhelmed, stating that she has more than 5,000 unread messages from people she does not know.

She explained that efforts to remove or change her phone number on Facebook have so far been unsuccessful, while blocking or archiving chats has done little to ease the problem.

While addressing the issue, the actress clarified that although she is single and a mother of one, she is not actively looking for a relationship or a husband at this time. She stressed that the constant messages have become distressing and intrusive.

Appealing for assistance, Nkechi asked for guidance on how to permanently remove her contact details from Facebook, urging people to stop contacting her privately over marriage proposals.