Nkechi Blessing Narrates Near-Death Experience

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has expressed appreciation to God after a near-death experience.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the movie star noted that what killed her mother in a flash almost happened to her, but she came out alive and strong.

Nkechi further stated that her birthday this year would be unique because God gave her a second chance.

She wrote, “There is indeed a thin line between life and death but I stay THANKFUL to GOD that I came out alive and strong.

“What took my mother in a flash almost happened to me a few days ago, but GOD said NO it’s not your turn….I stand on the altar of God Almighty and say Back to sender to the plan of the devil…cus I Nkechi Blessing Sunday shall not Die but live to declare the good works of the lord.

“My birthday this year, February 14th will be too special because God gave me a second chance He’s indeed a miracle-working GOD.”