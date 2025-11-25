Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing has voiced her disappointment over what she sees as the increasing lack of sincere support and rising tide of envy among people.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram on Monday, the outspoken actress said she is troubled by how often individuals focus on tearing others down instead of working together and celebrating each other’s progress.

According to her, collective growth is impossible when people choose rivalry over collaboration.

The 36-year-old actress emphasised that uplifting others does not diminish anyone’s success and should not be influenced by jealousy or resentment.

In a message written partly in pidgin, she noted that while some people achieve great things by teaming up, others harm themselves by treating life like a competition.

She added that some secretly hope others fail, forgetting how uncertain life can be.

She wrote: “Some people dey join hands and still dey progress, but others wan use competition finish themselves. Another group go just siddon for corner dey parade chest say another person no go make am.

“For this life wey no guarantee anything? Life wey you fit sleep and no wake up? Why you dey hold am like say you own am? Genuine support don scarce.

“If you chop, make I chop — na so life go sweet. To lift another person no require hate or envy at all.”