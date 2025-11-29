Nkechi Blessing Laments Lack of Genuine Support in Society

Actress Nkechi Blessing has expressed her frustration over what she described as the scarcity of real support and the prevalence of envy in today’s society.

In an Instagram post, Blessing expressed concern that many people seem more interested in undermining others than in working together and achieving collective success.

She stressed the need for mutual uplift, noting that supporting others requires no hatred or jealousy. “Some are collaborating and still winning, while some want to use competition to wound themselves, another set sit down ‘for corner dey hit chest say another human being no go succeed.’

“For this life, ‘wey nothing dey’ inside? For this life ‘wey you fit sleep no wake up?’

Why ‘you come hold am so strong?’

No genuine support again, if ‘you chop I chop na so d life go take sweet.’ It costs absolutely nothing to lift the next person without hate or envy,” she wrote in pidgin.