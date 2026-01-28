Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has publicly apologised to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 winner, Imisi, following a question she asked at the reality star’s birthday celebration that triggered widespread criticism online.

Imisi marked her 24th birthday on Tuesday, January 27, with an elaborate party attended by several celebrities and entertainment figures.

Among those celebrities present were Eddie Watson, Bisola Aiyeola, Kiekie, Mercy Eke, Brodashaggi, Kayvee, and other former BBNaija housemates and influencers.

During a question-and-answer segment at the event, Nkechi Blessing asked Imisi whether she would consider forgiving and reconciling with her mother, referencing the widely known tension between the reality star and her biological parent.

The moment quickly went viral, with many social media users condemning the question as insensitive and poorly timed.

In response to the backlash, Nkechi Blessing released a video message expressing remorse over the incident.

She stated that she did not intend to hurt anyone or provoke controversy, apologising to Imisi and to members of the public who found the question offensive. She appealed for understanding and forgiveness, urging critics to tone down the online attacks.

The controversy is linked to earlier claims by Imisi’s mother, who had accused her daughter of neglect following her victory on the reality show.

Imisi, however, has consistently maintained that she remains committed to her family and is supporting her mother.

Imisi emerged winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10 in October 2025, taking home the ₦150 million grand prize after defeating nine other finalists, with Dede and Koyin finishing as runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.