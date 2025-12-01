Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has revealed how she arrested the lady who took an unauthorised picture of her with the intention of body-shaming her and invading her privacy.

The 36-year-old actress revealed that a photo of her working out at the gym was taken without her consent and circulated online, sparking mixed reactions.

Speaking on the Honest Bunch podcast, Nkechi Blessing broke down in tears, expressing her hurt and frustration.

She criticised individuals who undergo cosmetic procedures yet mock women with natural bodies, questioning their judgment.

According to her, she took decisive action, tracing the woman responsible for the photo and having her arrested.

However, she accused the gym management of initially withholding information that could have helped identify the culprit.

She added, “I later found the girl who took my picture at the gym and got her arrested, even though the gym hid the information from me.”

Nkechi Blessing emphasised her confidence in her natural body, stating, “This is my body, this is how I’ve always been. I have a six-year-old son. You get BBL, and you dey take picture of my natural body, are you stupid?”