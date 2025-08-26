New Telegraph

Nkechi Blessing Escapes As POP Collapses In Lekki Home

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has revealed how she narrowly escaped death after the POP ceiling in her Lekki residence unexpectedly collapsed.

The actress, who took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share her ordeal, expressed shock and relief that the incident did not cause more serious damage.

According to her, the ceiling fell dangerously close to her recently acquired car.

“Come to Lekki, they said. Thank God it didn’t fall inside the house, and my new car wasn’t parked there. What would I have said?

“It’s well with una Lekki developers,” she lamented in the video.

Nkechi Blessing further disclosed that this was the first time she had ever witnessed such an incident, emphasising her disbelief at the poor state of property standards in the area.

The development has since stirred reactions online, with fans and followers expressing gratitude that the actress escaped unhurt.

