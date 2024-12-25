Share

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to her social media page to announce her engagement to her younger lover, Xxssive.

This is coming amid the ongoing break-up rumours between the couple.

The engagement was captured in a video sighted on social media, with a backdrop showcasing, “Will you marry me?”

However, a few days ago before her engagement, the movie star warned the public to stay out of her relationship.

