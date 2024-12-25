New Telegraph

December 25, 2024
December 25, 2024
Nkechi Blessing Announces Engagement To Her Lover, Xxssive

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to her social media page to announce her engagement to her younger lover, Xxssive.

This is coming amid the ongoing break-up rumours between the couple.

The engagement was captured in a video sighted on social media, with a backdrop showcasing, “Will you marry me?”

However, a few days ago before her engagement, the movie star warned the public to stay out of her relationship.

Watch the video below:

