European Club, NK Jedinstvo Bihać, has given reason for signing two Nigerian brothers, Damilola and Jomiloju Ajanaku, after the duo joined the Bosnia and Herzegovina side.

At a brief and vibrant signing ceremony held on Friday, the club’s president, Saša Smiljanić, explained that the decision to sign the siblings was based on their individual qualities and the rich footballing pedigree of Nigerian players.

“We decided to sign the two brothers because we recognize the immense talent Nigeria continues to produce—legends like Jay-Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, and more recently, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who have both won African Footballer of the Year,” he said.

“We hope Damilola and Jomiloju can replicate that level of excellence, not only for our club but also for their national team.”

He also urged the players to give their best in helping the club return to the Premier League, following its relegation in the 2007/2008 season.

The Ajanaku brothers expressed their gratitude to the club’s management for the opportunity and pledged to repay the trust placed in them.

According to Damilola: “We’re excited to join this historic club, the first football club in Bihać, founded around 1920. We’re confident we can contribute to the team’s journey back to the Premier League.”

Jomiloju also thanked the club president and everyone who made the move possible, acknowledging the support of their family.

“This is a new chapter in our careers, and we’re deeply grateful to our parents for allowing us to pursue our dreams.

“It’s a big opportunity to showcase our talents and work toward representing Nigeria and playing for top clubs in Europe. We believe joining NK Jedinstvo Bihać will open doors for us in the near future,” Damilola added.