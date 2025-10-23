NJIP Policy: FG Plans $220m Job Opportunities For Youths

The Federal Government is set to invest $220 million to create job opportunities for young people. Vice President Kashim Shettima, announced this during the inauguration of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP), 2.0, at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

He said the initiative would be in collaboration with the European Union (EU) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the second phase of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) 2.0 aimed at connecting high-potential graduates with real-world work experience, training, and mentorship. Shettima said the goal was “to bridge the transition gap between learning and earning for thousands of young Nigerians; graduates who have the education, but not always the opportunity”.

He said this would translate the nation’s demographic strength “into productive economic power, proving that when government provides structure, partnership, and purpose, young Nigerians rise to the occasion”. The VP said: “This government will do its part — by ensuring that our financial commitment to the programme reflects our belief in its transformative potential.

But national ownership must also mean national participation. “As we launch NJFP 2.0 today, I call on our partners — from the private sector, the development community, and the donor ecosystem — to join us in building the NJFP Basket Fund, a sustainable financing mechanism to secure the programme’s future.

“Our immediate goal is to raise $220 million, not as charity, but as an investment in the nation’s most valuable asset: our young people.” Shettima implored the EU, the UNDP and other partners to consider the kick-off of the programme as an opportunity to prove that “youth employment is not just a policy priority but a shared responsibility”.