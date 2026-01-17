Njie Assumes Office As Gambia Tourism Board General Manager

The Gambia otherwise known as the smiling coast of Africa has entered a new phase of growth and development, with the appointment of Ms. Ida Jeng Njie as the Director General of The Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard), reports VovagesAfrig.

The new GM is expected to continue on the tradition of leading the country’s tourism into a new height as The Gambia has recently re-emerged as one of the leading tourist destinations in Africa, with its unique offerings.

The official handover ceremony took place at the GTBoard Head Office, where the outgoing Director General, Mr Abubacarr S. Camara, formally handed over responsibilities to Njie.

The transition reflects the Board’s commitment to continuity, stability, and effective leadership within the sector. Njie brings with her extensive experience and a strong understanding of tourism development, destination marketing, and stakeholder engagement.

In her acceptance remarks, she reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening partnerships, enhancing service delivery, and positioning The Gambia more competitively within the global tourism market.

The new DG has previously served as Director of International Marketing, bringing over 20 years of expertise in destination promotion. She is credited as one of the pioneers in elevating The Gambia’s global tourism profile, having been among the first personnel deployed to the GTBoard’s London office.

This appointment comes at a strategic time for Destination Gambia, as the country continues to consolidate recent gains, expand source markets, and promote sustainable tourism practices that benefit communities and the wider economy