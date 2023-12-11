NJI administrator tasks judiciary reporters on accurate, balanced reportage

The administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja, Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi (rtd), has tasked judiciary correspondents on the need to ensure fair and balanced reportage of judicial proceedings, especially in this era when fake news is commonly peddled via social media. Justice Abdullahi stated this in his keynote address at the opening of a 2-day workshop organized by the NJI for members of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, Abuja chapter.

The administrator told the participants that their role as judiciary correspondents in portraying the judiciary in a good light directly impacts public opinion and public confidence. Speaking on the theme: “Pursuing media service excellence for optimal productivity in the judiciary” the NJI administrator urged judiciary reporters to continuously be guided by the dictates and ethics of journalism practice. Abdullahi exuded confidence that regularly abiding with the ethics of the profession will no doubt promote media excellence, which in turn will deepen optimal judicial productivity as the theme stipulates. “It is important that I emphasize the need to remain unbiased as journalists and as judiciary correspondents.

“The pen they say is mightier than the sword. You will therefore agree with me that biased reportage would certainly ignite unobjective responses in the polity and this would be at variance with the tenets of a democratic society. “Therefore, the desire to ensure that you are at par with your contemporaries in other climes, in line with best global best practices remains a task that all stakeholders must close ranks to achieve”, he said. Justice Abdullahi also reminded participants that the impact of judicial integrity to the growth of public confidence in the judiciary cannot be overemphasized; as such, the need for judiciary reporters to carefully streamline their reportage to reflect integrity exhibited by judicial officers, which he said, is crucial in promoting public confidence in the judiciary.

In his remarks, Secretary of the National Judicial Institute, Abdullazeez Olumo Esq. reminded participants that the theme of the workshop also applies to the media. While commending judiciary correspondents for the robust relationship existing between them and the NJI, Olumo, however, expressed regret that public perception of the judiciary has not been friendly and commendable. Olumo further submitted that the dwindling and negative public perception of the judiciary could be attributed to what Nigerians read in mainstream and social media. “The public perception of the judiciary has not been good enough.

The judiciary has really not been treated fairly by the media” Olumo said. Also speaking, the Chairman of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, Abuja Chapter, Kayode Lawal, thanked the Administrator of NJI, Justice Garba Abdullahi (rtd), for fulfilling his promise of ensuring that the yearly workshop for Judiciary Correspondents is sustained. Lawal noted that since the inception of the capacity-building workshop many years ago, judiciary correspondents have become more precise, guided and careful in their choice of technical words and objectives in reporting the courts. He assured that judiciary reporters will continue to discharge their duties without fear or favor while at the same time avoiding contemptuous issues, sensationalism, and unbiased reportage.