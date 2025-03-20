NJC Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Repatriation

Share

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has refuted claims that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, instructed the immediate release and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to Kenya.

The NJC while debunking the purported rumour in a statement issued on Thursday characterized the report as a fabrication by the author, emphasizing that the council is not involved in Kanu’s situation.

They, however, called on the public to dismissed the false narrative in the announcement signed by Kemi Ogedengbe, the NJC’s Deputy Director of Information.

The statement reads: “The Council wishes to state that the media report is false and figment of imagination of the writer, as there are no Court proceedings, decision or judgment where such statements ascribed to His Lordship was made.

“The Council categorically emphasizes that the Hon CJN neither preside over any Case of Kanu at the Apex Court, where jurisdiction issue was argued nor makes any such pronouncement.

“His Lordship, the Hon CJN never wrote any formal letter to the Kenya Government or Kenya High Commission apologising on the issue of arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and trial.”

