NJC Seeks Compulsory Retirement Of Imo, Yobe Chief Judges

Share

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of Justice T. E. Chukwuemeka Chikeka, Chief Judge of Imo State, and Kadi Babagana Mahdi, Grand Kadi of Yobe State, for falsifying their ages.

This decision was reached during the NJC’s 107th meeting, held from November 13 to 14.

In a statement issued by the NJC spokesperson, Kemi Babalola-Ogedengbe, the council revealed that Justice G. C. Aguma of the High Court of Rivers State has been suspended from judicial duties for one year without pay.

READ ALSO:

Following this suspension, he will be placed on a “watch-list” for an additional two years.

Similarly, Justice A. O. Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court was also suspended for one year without pay and will be placed on the “watch-list” for two years after the suspension period.

The NJC, during the meeting, reviewed the report from its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee.

Out of 30 petitions considered, six were slated for further investigation, while 22 were dismissed for lacking merit while two petitions were found to be sub judice.

These actions by the NJC shows its commitment to maintaining integrity and accountability within the judiciary.

Share

Please follow and like us: