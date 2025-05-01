NJC Reverses Appointment Of Acting Imo CJ

Share

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has directed the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, to reverse the appointment of the Acting Chief Judge (CJ) of the state, Justice Theophilus Nnamdi Nzeukwu, and appoint the most senior judge as the Acting CJ of the state.

The NJC, under the leadership of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, also directed that Justice Nzeukwu should be issued a query to show cause within seven days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for presenting himself to be sworn in as the CJ.

According to the statement by the Deputy Director of Information of the NJC, Kemi Ogedengbe Babalola, the council took the decisions at its 108th meeting held on April 29 and 30, 2025.

The council also suspended three serving judicial officers, including a justice of the Court of Appeal for one year each without pay for various acts of judicial misconduct.

Those suspended are Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Court of Appeal, Uyo Division, following the Investigation Committee’s findings that the justice breached Rule 3 (5) of the Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers.

Inyang was found to have abused his office by issuing inappropriate ex parte orders for the sale of Udeme Esset’s petrol station and other businesses at the interlocutory stage of the case.

The complaints against Justice Ekwo arose from Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/184/2021, wherein His Lordship delivered a ruling in a pending application without hearing the parties.

“The act of judicial misconduct occurred while His Lordship presided over Suit No. FHC/UY/CS/46/2023, at the Federal High Court, Uyo Judicial Division, before his elevation to Court of Appeal.

“Furthermore, Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, has also been placed on suspension for one year without pay. His Lordship was also placed on a watch-list for five years and barred from elevation for five years.

“His Lordship ignored an application to set aside the proceedings of the court conducted in the absence of the parties. Subsequently, His Lordship proceeded to deliver a ruling dismissing the charge against the defendants.

“Consequently, His Lordship was found to have violated Rule 3.1 and 3.3 of the 2016 Revised Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” it said.

