NJC Recommends Justice Oyewole For S’court, 35 Others For Appointments

The National Judicial Council (NJC), has recommended Justice Olubunmi Oyewole, a serving Justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, for appointment to the Supreme Court as a Justice of the court.

The Council, at its 110th meeting held between January 13 and 14, 2026, presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, made the decision.

Also, the Council approved 36 candidates for various judicial of fices across the federation, following what it described as a rigorous screening process. Justice Oyewole is considered one of the most outstanding jurists on the Bench; he played an extensive role in the reform of the Administration of Criminal Justice law in Nigeria.

Justice Oyewole upheld the sacking of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as the senator-elect for Delta North Senatorial District. He described Nwaoboshi’s appeal as lacking in merit.

Also, Chief Bode George was sentenced to prison by Justice Olubunmi Oyewole of the Lagos State High Court in 2009 for corruption charges related to his time at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), though his conviction was later quashed by the Supreme Court in 2013, led by Justice John Afolabi Fabiyi, who found the charges of “contract splitting” legally insufficient.

Justice Oyewole, is known for some of his landmark judgement as a judge in Lagos High Court which earned him elevation to the Court of Appeal in 2014 was born on May 13, 1965. He hails from Ila Oragun in Osun state and had his education in Ogun, Oyo, Osun and Lagos State.