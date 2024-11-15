NJC Recommends 36 Judges For Judicial Appointment By Govs

Share

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Friday recommended 36 candidates for judicial appointment to their various State Governors.

The recommendations were announced at the 107th Meeting of the NJC chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun on 13 and 14 November 2024.

According to the statement made available to newsmen, all the recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in by their respective State Governors.

The recommended judges are:

HIGH COURT(OYO STATE)

1. Opayinka, Adeniyi Gabriel

2. Oyediran, Oloyede Semiu

3. Oladejo, Olusoji Moses

4. Ademola-Salami, Oluwaseun Toluwanimi

5. Adesina, Jimoh Adam

6. Adekunle, Yemi Saubana

7. Adepoju, Olutola Jolade Adenike

8. Muraina, Olayemi Rasaq

HIGH COURT(KEBBI STATE)

1. Muhammad, Kwaido Hassan

2. Ibrahim, Umar Halima

3. Jagwadeji, Suru Lauratu

4. Muhammad, Nuruddeen

HIGH COURT(SOKOTO STATE)

1. Haruna, Dogondaji Mariya

2. Sahabi, Jaredi Hadiza

3. Ahmad, Sha’aibu

4. Hassan, Fatima

5. Mohammed, Sa’idu Fatima

6. Muhammad, Nura Bello

7. Moyi, Abubakar

HIGH COURT(AKWA IBOM STATE)

1. Ekanem, James Bassey

2. Umohandi, Mfon Winifred

3. Essien, Bassey Iwakaowo

4. Morrison, Henry Comfort

5. Ntekim, Edet Ekpo

6. Eddie, Julius Sharon

SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL(SOKOTO STATE)

1. Muhammad, Abdulazeez Yar’Abba

2. Lawal, Isa Abubakar

3. Bello, Sokoto Ibrahim

4. Imam, Abubakar Bello

5. Muhammad, Abibu Lawal

6. Ibrahim, Bodinga Umar

7. Kabiru, Marnona Umar

SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL(KEBBI STATE)

1. Aliyu, Kabir, SAN

2. Bello, Muhammad Atiku

CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL(OYO STATE)

1. Oyediran, Safiya Amope

2. Ojekunle, Ojeyemi Ademola

