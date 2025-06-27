NJC Overrules Uzodinma On Imo Chief Judge, Fires 10 Judges

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has overruled Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, on the appointment of the state’s Chief Judge, directing him to immediately inaugurate the most senior judge in the state’s judiciary into the office.

In a statement issued late Thursday by its Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Babalola Ogedengbe, the Council insisted that the governor must act in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, rather than pursuing actions that contradict the law.

The NJC sanctioned Justice T. N. Nzeukwu for presenting himself to be unlawfully sworn in as Chief Judge, despite being fourth in seniority among judges in Imo State. His action was deemed a violation of Section 271(4) of the Constitution, leading to his compulsory retirement.

Justice V. U. Okorie, President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Imo State, who chaired the commission that nominated Nzeukwu, was absolved after records showed he dissented against the recommendation.

The NJC and Governor Uzodinma have been at odds over who holds the constitutional authority to nominate and appoint the Chief Judge of the state. While the governor acted unilaterally, the NJC maintained that only its recommendation makes such an appointment lawful.

In a related development, the NJC has recommended the compulsory retirement of nine other judges for falsifying their ages to extend their tenure. These include five judges of the High Court—Justices M. E. Nwagboso, B. C. Iheka, K. A. Leaweanya, Okereke Chinyere Ngozi, and Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi—and four from the Customary Court of Appeal—Tennyson Nze, Ofoha Uchenna, Everyman Eleanya, and Rosemond Ibe.

Three High Court judges—Justices I. O. Agugua, C. A. Ononeze-Madu, and L. C. Azuama—were cleared of similar allegations after their records showed no discrepancies.

Six other judges were exonerated either for having discrepancies with acceptable explanations or for correcting their birth records to their disadvantage. Justices Vincent I. Onyeka and Vivian O. B. Ekezie were among those with justified discrepancies and were directed to maintain the date of birth provided by the Council of Legal Education.

Justices P. U. Nnodum, Alma Ngozi Eluwa, Matthew Chinedu Ijezie, and Ononogbo Chidi Linus were also cleared, having corrected their records in a manner that did not benefit them.

In a separate case, Justice Isaac J. Essien of the National Industrial Court was barred from elevation to a higher bench for three years due to misconduct. He was found to have wrongfully ordered the confiscation of over ₦1 billion belonging to the Nasarawa State Government despite a pending appeal and application for stay of execution.

Justice Essien was also found guilty of conflict of interest, having used official court resources to demand unpaid entitlements from the Nasarawa State University where he previously worked, and of inappropriately visiting the Court of Appeal registry to verify filings in the same matter.

Meanwhile, the NJC has recommended 21 judicial officers for appointment after considering public complaints and conducting rigorous interviews in line with its 2023 Revised Guidelines.

Among those recommended are Justice Adekanye Lekan Ogunmoye as Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Kadi Abba Mammadi as Grand Kadi of Yobe State, and Mainasara Ibrahim Kogo Umar as Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Others include Edu Glory Bassey and Irem Melody Bassey as judges of the Cross River State High Court, Ojikutu Adebayo Julius, Adewole Adejumoke Oluwatoyini, and Adebo Oluyemisi Olukemi for the Ogun State High Court. For Zamfara State High Court, Garba Sirajo Aliyu, Bashir Rabi, and Abdullahi Nasiru were recommended.

Three Kadis were recommended for the Sharia Court of Appeal, Zamfara State. They are Ibrahim Jibril, Muhammed Sanusi Magami, and Shaa’ban Mansur. Badamasi Kabir Adam was recommended as Kadi for the Sharia Court of Appeal, Plateau State. Ogodo Lynda Nneka was recommended as a judge of the Customary Court of Appeal, Ebonyi State.

In Katsina State, Dikko Fadila Muhammad, Abdulrahman Shamsudden Yamayi, Abdullahi Maryham Umaru, and Mohammed Abubakar Dikko were recommended for appointment as High Court judges.

The NJC recalled that at its 108th Meeting held on April 29 and 30, 2025, it approved a new policy to publish the names of candidates for consideration for judicial appointments and invited public input. It received 86 submissions—73 favourable and 13 adverse. Of the 13 complaints, only eight were considered due to documentation requirements. One complaint was upheld, leading to the disqualification of a candidate.