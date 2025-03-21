NJC Faults Report Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Return To Kenya

Share

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has faulted reports claiming that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has ordered the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement yesterday, Kemi Ogedengbe, NJC’s Deputy Director of Information, said the CJN did not order Kanu’s release or repatriation to Kenya — where he was arrested.

“The attention of the National Judicial Council (NJC) has been drawn to media reports that the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the Council, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere Ekun, has ordered the release of the detained Nnamdi Kanu and repatriate him to Kenya,” the statement read.

“The Council wishes to state that the media report is false and a figment of the imagination of the writer, as there are no court proceedings, decisions or judgments where such statements ascribed to his lordship were made.

“The Council categorically emphasises that the Hon. CJN neither presided over any case of Kanu at the apex court, where jurisdiction issue was argued nor made any such pronouncement.

“The Council urges members of the public to disregard the fake story.” Kanu has been in the custody of the DSS since he was re-arrested in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria in 2021.

