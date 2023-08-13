NJC Denies Relinquishing Judges’ Appointment, Promotions To Govs.

The National Judicial Council has distanced itself from a letter that allegedly suggested it had relinquished its legal authority and duties over judge advancements and nominations to state governors.

The NJC dismissed the said letter purportedly signed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Chairman of the Council, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as “fake”, insisting it didn’t emanate from NJC.

According to the statement issued by its Director of Information, Soji Oye Esq, the false letter contained not a shred of reality, adding that the office of the Head of Court or Chief Judge is purely a political appointment to be decided by the Governor of a State.

The letter stated, in part, “The National Judicial Council has been made aware of a forged letter dated July 14, 2023, purporting to be from the Council and signed by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council.

“The fake letter stated that under section 10 of the existing law of Kebbi state 1996, His Excellency, the Governor, has the power to determine the Seniority of Judges and the National Judicial Council has no power to override or reverse the decision of His Excellency.

“It further stated that the office of the Head of Court or Chief Judge is purely a political appointment to be decided by the Governor of a state.

“For clarification and avoidance of doubt, the National Judicial Council hereby emphatically disclaimed the letter as there is no iota of truth in it and no such letter ever emanated from the office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria or the Council.”

He pleaded with the populace to ignore the letter and its contents.

Oye claimed that security personnel had been informed of the situation so they could look into it.

The statement continued, “In the meantime, the Council has reported the unfortunate case to the relevant security agencies with a view to investigate and bring to justice whoever is responsible for this dastardly act.”