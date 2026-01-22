NJC Confirms Receipt Of Petition Concerning Enugu Economic Survival Summit

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has confirmed receipt of a petition regarding the Enugu Economic Survival Summit, which was scheduled to hold in LagosLagos on September 30, 2025.

The confirmation came in a letter dated January 16, 2026, signed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and NJC Chairman, Justice Kudirat M. O. Kekere-Ekun, GCON.

The letter acknowledged receipt of a petition dated December 9, 2025, and indicated that the council is giving the matter due consideration.

The petition was submitted by Comrade Kennedy Iyere, convener of the Youths Off The Street Initiative (YOTSI), raising concerns about restrictions imposed by the Enugu State government on the summit.

Reacting to the NJC’s acknowledgment, Iyere expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice and the council for the prompt response, describing it as a reflection of the NJC’s institutional role in reviewing matters brought before it.

He explained that the petition was submitted following established procedures and was intended to seek clarity and review through appropriate legal and administrative channels.

“This process is about engaging the relevant institutions and allowing them to carry out their constitutional responsibilities,” Iyere said.

He added that his organisation remains committed to lawful advocacy and constructive engagement, while respecting the independence of the judiciary and due process.

The NJC, which oversees the discipline of judicial officers, confirmed that the complaints raised in the petition would be addressed appropriately.